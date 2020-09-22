CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Taraji P. Henson Looking Better Than Mumbo Sauce On Howard China Wings In Stuntastic Bikini Flicks

The award-winning actress and Washington, D.C. native showed off and showed out while on vacation after recently turning 50.

FOX's Empire - Season Six

Source: FOX / Getty

Taraji P. Henson has been one of the entertainment world’s most beautiful women since bursting onto the acting scene in the 1990s and that trend still continues. While on vacation in Mexico, the award-winning Empire actress, and Washington, D.C. native showed off and showed out in a series of photos of her donning a bikini.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Henson, who just turned 50 on Sept. 11, has apparently been working out and aging in reverse as evidenced by a number of sultry shots from the sands of Cabo. In one of the photos, which appears to be a fun-filled girls trip, Henson is shown sipping on a bit of bubbly and again showing off the hard work in the gym.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In another photo, the Howard University graduate wrote in the caption, “#BAWDY BY @forcefitnessinc and #hardasswork #ImAddictedtothewotkout #WeAlreadyBackAtIt #LetsGO #MoreGains.”

Well, we must agree, the “hard ass work” is paying off tremendously. Check out the photos of THEE Ms. Taraji P. Henson below. And for those who are unfamiliar, ask any of your Bison pals about the legend that is Howard China.

Enjoy the view.

View this post on Instagram

🌊🌊🌊

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

Photo: Getty

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Taraji P. Henson Looking Better Than Mumbo Sauce On Howard China Wings In Stuntastic Bikini Flicks  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Taraji P Henson

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Louisville Police Preparing As If Cops Won’t Be…

The Louisville Metro Police Department has declared a state of emergency "in anticipation of Attorney General Daniel Cameron's announcement in…
09.22.20
National Voter Registration Day: How To Prepare For…

National Voting Registration Day falls exactly 42 days away from Election Day. Here are step-by-step instructions to help you properly…
09.22.20
Trump Supporting Convoy Rolls Through North Carolina Yelling…

It's amazing that Trump supporters will overlook a tanking economy, 200,000 dead Americans (and counting) from a deadly pandemic that…
09.22.20
‘Racist Bigot’ Trump Supporter Who Killed BLM Protester…

Jake Gardner, the white, Trump-supporting bar owner who killed Black Lives Matter protester James Scurlock in Nebraska, has been found…
09.22.20
CDC: The Majority of Children That Have Died…

The Centers for Disease Control has released information from a new study that can be startling for minority families.  The…
09.21.20
5 Black Women To Consider For Next Supreme…

One of these legal scholars could change the make-up of the country's highest court.
09.21.20
Who Will Be The Next Supreme Court Nominee?…

The winner of the 2020 presidential election will be able to tip the scales of the Supreme Court, making November…
09.21.20
Examining Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Complicated Legacy On…

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death drew attention to her decades-long career on the bench that had its ups…
09.21.20
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At…

Ginsburg served 27 years in the nation's highest court and was a champion for gender equality. 
09.18.20
MAGA Youth 101: Trump Announces ‘Patriotic Education’ Commission…

On Thursday (Sept 17), Trump announced that he would be creating a commission to promote "patriotic education" and adding that…
09.21.20
Close