CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Indoor Dining Capacity Increases To 75% In Maryland

Empty outdoor tables of a Pizzeria - Osteria in Verona

Source: MASSIMO SCARSELLETTA / Getty

Restaurants are now able to welcome patrons to dine inside at up to 75% capacity.

It comes as Fall begins Tuesday (September 22) and outdoor dining becomes less of an option.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Restaurants must continues to follow social distancing and public health requirements consistent with CDC, FDA and National Restaurant Association guidelines.

Anne Arundel County, Frederick County and Baltimore City will not be increasing capacity, with the city remaining at 50%.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Coronavirus Positivity Rates Drops As Total Cases Exceed 120K In Maryland

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Indoor Dining Capacity Increases To 75% In Maryland  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Louisville Police Preparing As If Cops Won’t Be…

The Louisville Metro Police Department has declared a state of emergency "in anticipation of Attorney General Daniel Cameron's announcement in…
09.22.20
National Voter Registration Day: How To Prepare For…

National Voting Registration Day falls exactly 42 days away from Election Day. Here are step-by-step instructions to help you properly…
09.22.20
Trump Supporting Convoy Rolls Through North Carolina Yelling…

It's amazing that Trump supporters will overlook a tanking economy, 200,000 dead Americans (and counting) from a deadly pandemic that…
09.22.20
‘Racist Bigot’ Trump Supporter Who Killed BLM Protester…

Jake Gardner, the white, Trump-supporting bar owner who killed Black Lives Matter protester James Scurlock in Nebraska, has been found…
09.22.20
CDC: The Majority of Children That Have Died…

The Centers for Disease Control has released information from a new study that can be startling for minority families.  The…
09.21.20
5 Black Women To Consider For Next Supreme…

One of these legal scholars could change the make-up of the country's highest court.
09.21.20
Who Will Be The Next Supreme Court Nominee?…

The winner of the 2020 presidential election will be able to tip the scales of the Supreme Court, making November…
09.21.20
Examining Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Complicated Legacy On…

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death drew attention to her decades-long career on the bench that had its ups…
09.21.20
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At…

Ginsburg served 27 years in the nation's highest court and was a champion for gender equality. 
09.18.20
MAGA Youth 101: Trump Announces ‘Patriotic Education’ Commission…

On Thursday (Sept 17), Trump announced that he would be creating a commission to promote "patriotic education" and adding that…
09.21.20
Close