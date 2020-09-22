CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Dozens Of Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Closing, Including 3 In Maryland

Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 200 Stores As COVID-19 Continues To Impact Economy

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Bed Bath & Beyond announced the 63 stores it will close by the end of the year due to hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The company said the closures are an important step in order to streamline its operations and manage its finances.

The chain of stores also operates Buybuy Baby, Christmas Tree Shops and Harmon Face Values.

A list of the locations closing in Maryland are below.

558 N. Frederick Ave, in Gaithersburg

7000 Arundel Mills Circle, in Hanover

2653 N. Salisbury Blvd, in Salisbury

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Dozens Of Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Closing, Including 3 In Maryland  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Louisville Police Preparing As If Cops Won’t Be…

The Louisville Metro Police Department has declared a state of emergency "in anticipation of Attorney General Daniel Cameron's announcement in…
09.22.20
National Voter Registration Day: How To Prepare For…

National Voting Registration Day falls exactly 42 days away from Election Day. Here are step-by-step instructions to help you properly…
09.22.20
Trump Supporting Convoy Rolls Through North Carolina Yelling…

It's amazing that Trump supporters will overlook a tanking economy, 200,000 dead Americans (and counting) from a deadly pandemic that…
09.22.20
‘Racist Bigot’ Trump Supporter Who Killed BLM Protester…

Jake Gardner, the white, Trump-supporting bar owner who killed Black Lives Matter protester James Scurlock in Nebraska, has been found…
09.22.20
CDC: The Majority of Children That Have Died…

The Centers for Disease Control has released information from a new study that can be startling for minority families.  The…
09.21.20
5 Black Women To Consider For Next Supreme…

One of these legal scholars could change the make-up of the country's highest court.
09.21.20
Who Will Be The Next Supreme Court Nominee?…

The winner of the 2020 presidential election will be able to tip the scales of the Supreme Court, making November…
09.21.20
Examining Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Complicated Legacy On…

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death drew attention to her decades-long career on the bench that had its ups…
09.21.20
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At…

Ginsburg served 27 years in the nation's highest court and was a champion for gender equality. 
09.18.20
MAGA Youth 101: Trump Announces ‘Patriotic Education’ Commission…

On Thursday (Sept 17), Trump announced that he would be creating a commission to promote "patriotic education" and adding that…
09.21.20
Close