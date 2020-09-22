CLOSE
How To Survive Seasonal Affective Disorder This Fall [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

On the first day of fall, Counselor Yunetta Spring discusses SAD.  SAD is known as Seasonal Affective Disorder which affects your mood during the colder fall and winter months.

Counselor Spring recommends preparing for this disorder instead of waiting until it’s too late.  Some tips she says will help you during the winter months are, buying a therapy light, doing activities you know will improve your mood, and stick to your daily routines.

How To Survive Seasonal Affective Disorder This Fall [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close