Johns Hopkins Professor Makes TIME 100 List For COVID-19 Map

Hackerman Hall

Source: JHU Sheridan Libraries/Gado / Getty

A huge honor for one Johns Hopkins University professor.

Lauren Gardner, a civil and systems engineering professor in the Whiting School of Engineering, has been named one of TIME Magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world for developing a free website to track the COVID-19 pandemic in near-real-time.

Gardner celebrated the honor in a statement:

“I am deeply honored and humbled to have been individually recognized for an effort that has required the hard work and dedication of so many, including the team at the Applied Physics Lab (APL), our students in the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), our partners at ESRI, and multiple colleagues from across Johns Hopkins University, who have spent tireless weeks and months collecting, verifying, delivering and communicating on this critical data, in coordination with officials from around the nation and the world.”

You can check out the COVID-19 Dashboard by clicking here.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Johns Hopkins Professor Makes TIME 100 List For COVID-19 Map  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

