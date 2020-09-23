CLOSE
Beauty
HomeBeauty

Ciara Becomes Global Ambassador For WW After Struggling To Lose Weight After Baby No. 3

Ciara is losing weight the old fashion way and announced she is an ambassador for WW (formerly Weight Watchers).

All In WA: A Concert For COVID-19 ReliefSource: Getty Images / Getty

After pushing out three babies, getting back in shape isn’t as easy as it was when you were younger… even if you’re as toned and active as Ciara. The Level Up singer announced she is the new ambassador for WW (formerly Weight Watchers).

On top of recently giving birth to baby Win Harrison Wilson, Ciara is juggling her own career, hubby Russell Wilson on the road and planning her children Sienna, 3, and Future Jr’s, 6, virtual school days.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

“Life couldn’t be any more hectic than it’s ever been,” she told PEOPLE. “My son is in Zoom classes, and we’re creating an easy plan for my daughter as well with her education.”

Ciara has been vocal about losing the baby weight she put on this pregnancy, and posted her goal to lose 48 pounds on social media.

“48lbs to go! Starting the game plan tomorrow!! P.s. don’t know how easy it’s going be considering 3 baby’s now! Going to work really hard at this! Let’s go Mamma’s,” she wrote on Instagram.

She also revealed she gained 65 pounds with her daughter Sienna and even more with baby Win despite promising herself she would stay in her desired weight range.

“I gained 65 pounds, and I said, ‘I’m not going to do that this time. I’m not going to do it,’” she admitted. “Then I gained probably 65 and some change!”

Ci Ci blames her eating habits for her weight gain and breastfeeding her baby boy Win makes it harder to adhere to postpartum diets. But the WW app and program makes it fun, she says.

“The extreme way that I would approach my eating habits [before] is just unrealistic for me. I have too much to look after, and I’m also breastfeeding,” she revealed. “I’m just getting started, but so far it’s really fun.”

Congrats!

RELATED STORIES:

Ciara Shares The Music Video For “Rooted” Featuring Ester Dean, Shot Just 2 Days Before Delivering Baby Win [Video]

PHOTOS: Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump

10 Times We Wanted Ciara’s Pregnancy Hair
10 photos

Ciara Becomes Global Ambassador For WW After Struggling To Lose Weight After Baby No. 3  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Ciara

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Two Louisville Police Officers Shot During Protests

Multiple sources in Louisville are reporting at least two police officers were shot Wednesday evening during protests following the grand…
09.24.20
Sour Milk Karen Who Threw A Glass Bottle…

Meanwhile the jogger who was subjected to that nasty racist incident was not hurt and continued to jog while living…
09.24.20
What Is Wanton Endangerment?

Wednesday one Officer was indicted in the connection with Breonna Taylor’s murder. Ex-officer Brett Hankison who shot Breonna Taylor has…
09.24.20
Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Indicts 1 As Killer…

A grand jury recommended there should be multiple counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree charged against one of…
09.24.20
Megan Thee Stallion, Kamala Harris, BLM Founders &…

Time's highly-coveted 100 Most Influential People List is out, and it's infused with melanin, and WE LOVE TO SEE IT.
09.24.20
One Officer Indicted In Connection With Breonna Taylor’s…

The announcement comes more than six months after Taylor's death.
09.23.20
Trick-Or-Treating Among Activities To Avoid This Halloween According…

The agency has shared low and moderate risk activities to do instead.
09.24.20
Uncle Ben’s Rice Brand Gets A Name Change

This is the latest company to drop a logo criticized as a racial stereotype.
09.24.20
Louisville Police Preparing As If Cops Won’t Be…

The Louisville Metro Police Department has declared a state of emergency "in anticipation of Attorney General Daniel Cameron's announcement in…
09.22.20
National Voter Registration Day: How To Prepare For…

National Voting Registration Day falls exactly 42 days away from Election Day. Here are step-by-step instructions to help you properly…
09.22.20
Close