Sour Milk Karen Who Threw A Glass Bottle At A Black Woman Booked For Hate Crime

Blatant racism seems to be back in style in 2020. We wonder why...

NYPD car seen on the shooting scene. Police from 109th...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Last week the social media was aghast when video surfaced of a white woman hurling a glass bottle at a Black woman jogging and using a racist for no reason other than jogging while Black.

Needless to say the video sparked outrage and disgust and luckily for everyone the racist hooligan has been taken off the streets as CNN is reporting NYPD booked 53-year-old Lorena Delaguna for the hate crime she committed on last month in Queens, New York. Yesterday (September 22), Delaguna appeared in court to face charges of attempted assault in the second degree as a hate crime and aggravated harassment in the second degree.

The incident occurred this past August 17th in Woodside Queens when is accused of chasing an African-American woman who was out for a jog for at least a block. After yelling for the woman to “go back to Africa” and calling her the “N” word, Lorena proceeded to hurl a glass bottle at her which shattered and splashed some liquid on her.

The woman was not hurt and continued to jog, the New York Police Department said in a report last week about the incident.
CNN has reached out to Delaguna’s attorney for comment.
“Crimes like this, which are fueled by hate, are in a special category for a reason,” Katz said in the statement. “No one should have to endure being called a vile slur or being attacked simply because of the color of their skin, their religion, or who they love.”
Should Lorena Delaguna be convicted of the charges she’s been hit with she faces up to 7 years in prison.
Meanwhile the jogger who was subjected to that nasty racist incident was not hurt and continued to jog while living her best life.We hope that potential prison bid was worth getting all that blatant racism off her chest.

Sour Milk Karen Who Threw A Glass Bottle At A Black Woman Booked For Hate Crime  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

