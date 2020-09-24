CLOSE
BIA Fronts Sean John’s First Women’s Collaboration With Missguided

Drip that Diddy could be proud of.

BIA First Sean John Women’s Collaboration With Missguided

Source: Sean John / Sean John

Missguided and Diddy’s iconic streetwear brand Sean John have teamed up to create a 114-piece collection, inspired by the history of the brand and its music heritage, the collection features everything from velour to nylon to sweat fabrics.

Sean John x Missguided invites the next generation of future icons to be unapologetically themselves through timeless streetwear collection.

“Real disruption that resonates with customers, isn’t just about getting ranges and collaborations right, it’s about being prepared to break new ground. And with Sean John x Missguided, that’s precisely what we’ve done – the first Sean John collaboration for women, built around how we know the MIssguided customers want to look. And this is more than a one-off – we’ll be unveiling additional Sean John x Missguided ranges as our partnership builds.” said Missguided Founder & CEO, Nitin Passi.

BIA First Sean John Women’s Collaboration With Missguided

Source: Sean John / Sean John

The campaign, shot by Bonnie Nichoalds, is fronted by the up-and-coming icon and rapper BIA, who embodies the collaboration’s fearless, creative and trailblazing spirit. BIA’s spotlight in the campaign brings to life the authentic music DNA of the Sean John brand and Missguided’s mission for women empowerment.

Classic styles are updated in contemporary silhouettes with the signature pieces loved by Lil Kim, Rihanna, and Paris Hilton reimagined for future idols. The statement bandana print seen throughout the collection is a nod to Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Sean John moment from the 2000s.

BIA First Sean John Women’s Collaboration With Missguided

Source: Sean John / Sean John

The collection is available beginning on the 29th of September at missguided.co.uk in sizes XS to Plus.

Photo: Sean John

Close