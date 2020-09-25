CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 25, 2020: Trump Won’t Give Up — Officials Plead For Calm — Racism Costs $16 Trillion

1. If He Loses, Donald Trump Won’t Give Up Without a Fight

It wasn’t the first time and it won’t likely be the last. In a Wednesday news briefing, Donald Trump was asked by a reporter if he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power “win, lose or draw” to Joe Biden.

 

2. Officials Plead For Calm Amid Anger Over Breonna Taylor Case

One man has been arrested in the wounding of two Louisville, Kentucky police officers.

3. Coronavirus Update: Another 870,000 Americans File for Unemployment, Signaling A Weakening Recovery

Six months into the coronavirus crisis, hard-hit Americans are continuing to struggle to make ends meet.

4. Study Finds Racism Has Cost the U.S. Trillions of Dollars in Lost Wealth

According to a Citigroup study to evaluate the real costs of discrimination, the effects of systemic racism have hurt the bottom line of the U.S., with losses of $16 trillion over the past 20 years.

5. Are Seasoned Fashionistas The Next Billion Dollar Industry Boom?

Fashion’s hottest new demographic is none other than your grandparents and their ever-evolving sense of style.

Close