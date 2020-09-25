Protestors taking to the streets Thursday night objecting to a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to bring charges against three police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor.
According to CBS Baltimore, the group marched downtown from the Baltimore City Police Headquarters to City Hall calling for police reform.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
You can check out video of that protest below.
Read More: CBS Baltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Baltimoreans Protest Breonna Taylor Decision [Video] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com