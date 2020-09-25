CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Baltimoreans Protest Breonna Taylor Decision [Video]

A participant holding a Justice For Breonna Taylor sign at...

Source: Erik McGregor / Getty

Protestors taking to the streets Thursday night objecting to a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to bring charges against three police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

According to CBS Baltimore, the group marched downtown from the Baltimore City Police Headquarters to City Hall calling for police reform.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

You can check out video of that protest below.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimoreans Protest Breonna Taylor Decision [Video]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Christopher Vialva: Read The Final Words From First…

Death row inmate Christopher Vialva was executed, making him the first Black person to be executed by the Trump administration…
09.25.20
‘Look At The Coons’ Song And Video Go…

An old song has been given new life after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron defended a grand jury's decision to…
09.25.20
Breonna Taylor Case Causes Nationwide Protests After Cops…

As previously reported, on Wednesday (Sept 23),Cameron revealed that a grand jury failed to indict all three officers involved in the…
09.25.20
What Did Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Actually Present…

Ben Crump said Breonna Taylor's family is "offended" at the weak charge for one ex-cop and that they're "trying to…
09.24.20
Two Louisville Police Officers Shot During Protests

Multiple sources in Louisville are reporting at least two police officers were shot Wednesday evening during protests following the grand…
09.24.20
Sour Milk Karen Who Threw A Glass Bottle…

Meanwhile the jogger who was subjected to that nasty racist incident was not hurt and continued to jog while living…
09.24.20
What Is Wanton Endangerment?

Wednesday one Officer was indicted in the connection with Breonna Taylor’s murder. Ex-officer Brett Hankison who shot Breonna Taylor has…
09.24.20
Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Indicts 1 As Killer…

A grand jury recommended there should be multiple counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree charged against one of…
09.24.20
Megan Thee Stallion, Kamala Harris, BLM Founders &…

Time's highly-coveted 100 Most Influential People List is out, and it's infused with melanin, and WE LOVE TO SEE IT.
09.24.20
One Officer Indicted In Connection With Breonna Taylor’s…

The announcement comes more than six months after Taylor's death.
09.23.20
Close