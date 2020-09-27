CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

‘Girlfriends’ Star Reggie Hayes Diagnosed With Congestive Heart Failure

The Limited Edition Jordan MP3 Player by Philips - Launch Event

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Girlfriends is enjoying a renewed interest thanks to its inclusion on Netflix but Reggie Hayes, the actor who played William on the popular show, is currently battling health issues.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Hayes was hospitalized last week with congestive heart failure in Los Angeles and due to the wildfires in California, he’s had difficulty with breathing.

” I was in the hospital overnight, they were having trouble getting my blood pressure back down,” Hayes told the Chicago Tribune. “Seems like the more they look, the more problems they find.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Hayes starred on Girlfriends from 2000 to 2008, a series focused on the lives of four Black women including Tracee Ellis Ross, Golden Brooks, Jill Marie Jones and Persia White. Hayes played the nerdy lawyer who evolved into a love interest for Ross’ character Joan and brought a bit of levity as well as comedy to the show. He won an NAACP Image Award on three occasions in the Best Supporting Actor in A Comedy Series category.

The 51-year-old has struggled to find work since, revealing that he sold the house he lived in while he was on the show and then lived in his sister’s garage for a number of years.

“I tried being a bouncer for a while, and everyone in the club wanted their picture taken with me,” Hayes said. “I’m 6-feet-2 but everybody knows I’m like a mouse; once you know me, you know I’m a pushover. So that didn’t work out. I also tried being a furniture mover, but I was in my 40s so that only lasted a couple of days. My back never would have survived it.”

He is appreciative of the revival of Girlfriends love and the greater appreciation for the show. “And with ‘Girlfriends’ on Netflix and everybody talking about it again, it’s a really nice warm feeling,” he said.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

‘Girlfriends’ Star Reggie Hayes Diagnosed With Congestive Heart Failure  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Reggie Hayes

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Trump Campaign Staffer Who Once Targeted Black Voters…

Brad Parscale, Donald Trump's former campaign manager who once used Facebook to nefariously target Black voters, has been hospitalized in…
09.28.20
People Want Trump Arrested For Tax Evasion After…

The New York Times' report on Donald Trump's taxes prompted comparisons of the president to Al Capone, who was arrested,…
09.28.20
Trump Nominating Amy Coney Barrett After Voting Has…

Civil rights groups condemned Trump for nominating Amy Coney Barrett to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg even though…
09.28.20
Chicago Church That Held Emmett Till’s Funeral Placed…

The tragically short life of Emmett Till became a tipping point for the Civil Rights Movement, and his enduring legacy…
09.28.20
Trump Is Expecting Amy Coney Barrett To ‘Be…

Donald Trump was expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme…
09.28.20
Christopher Vialva: Read The Final Words From First…

Death row inmate Christopher Vialva was executed, making him the first Black person to be executed by the Trump administration…
09.25.20
‘Look At The Coons’ Song And Video Go…

An old song has been given new life after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron defended a grand jury's decision to…
09.25.20
Breonna Taylor Case Causes Nationwide Protests After Cops…

As previously reported, on Wednesday (Sept 23),Cameron revealed that a grand jury failed to indict all three officers involved in the…
09.25.20
What Did Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Actually Present…

Ben Crump said Breonna Taylor's family is "offended" at the weak charge for one ex-cop and that they're "trying to…
09.24.20
Two Louisville Police Officers Shot During Protests

Multiple sources in Louisville are reporting at least two police officers were shot Wednesday evening during protests following the grand…
09.24.20
Close