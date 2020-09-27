CLOSE
National
People Want Trump Arrested For Tax Evasion After NY Times Reveals He’s A Broke Fraud

People were calling for the president's arrest after the New York Times revealed the purported billionaire may be guilty of tax evasion.

Supreme Court Issues Rulings

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

The New York Times’ bombshell report Sunday night that revealed Donald Trump‘s tax information over the past couple of decades has prompted an angry chorus of demands across social media calling for the president to be arrested. The new report on Trump’s taxes shows that he “has been more successful playing a business mogul than being one in real life.”

The report came two days before Trump’s first debate against Joe Biden and one day after the president nominated Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg‘s replacement on the U.S. Supreme Court with just barely more than a month until Election Day.

Aside from the expected outrage on social media, there were also inevitable comparisons to Al Capone, the infamous Chicago gangster of the 1920s whose ultimate downfall was tax evasion, a term that became a top trending topic on Twitter hours after the Times’ story broke.

While the Times did not make any direct allegations of tax evasion, it did report the following:

“The tax returns that Mr. Trump has long fought to keep private tell a story fundamentally different from the one he has sold to the American public. His reports to the I.R.S. portray a businessman who takes in hundreds of millions of dollars a year yet racks up chronic losses that he aggressively employs to avoid paying taxes. Now, with his financial challenges mounting, the records show that he depends more and more on making money from businesses that put him in potential and often direct conflict of interest with his job as president.”

To be clear, according to the Times, Trump has paid a total of $1,500 ($750 in each of the two years he paid) in federal taxes since he’s been president and didn’t pay any federal taxes — zero dollars — in 10 of the past 15 years. Trump’s tax records also show he owes more than $300 million in overall debt and lost $47.4 million in 2018, which is a far cry from the $434.9 million he publicly boasted making that year.

Hillary Clinton seems to have accurately predicted during a presidential debate four years ago what the New York Times revealed to be true Sunday night. At the time, Trump insisted he was “smart” for avoiding paying taxes. But most people didn’t know the scope of his tax avoidance until Sunday.

The revelation could strengthen the Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance’s office’s investigation into the taxes for both Trump and his businesses in New York City. Prosecutors with Vance’s office suggested last week that Trump and his businesses could face a criminal tax case, CNBC reported.

In case you’re keeping track, Capone was found guilty and convicted of tax evasion and sentenced to 11 years in prison. He served more than seven-and-a-half of them. He eventually retreated to his home in Florida, where ultimately died.

It was unclear whether the Times’ report about Trump’s taxes would affect the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, which was announced Saturday. It was also unclear if the new report would change the minds of any of Trump’s loyal voters.

But the report did make Tuesday night’s presidential debate must-see TV as the first showdown between Biden and Trump looms large, with the president’s taxes expected to take center stage between the candidates.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee — the Congressional group that oversees laws regarding taxation — said in an email that the Times’ report “underscores the importance of the Ways and Means Committee’s ongoing lawsuit to access Mr. Trump’s tax returns and ensure the presidential audit program is functioning effectively, without improper influence.”

Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal, a Democrat from Massachusetts, concluded his statement by saying, “Our case is very strong, and we will ultimately prevail.”

Nominating Amy Coney Barrett After Voting Has Begun Undermines The Democratic Process

The Black Ballot: What Are The Criminal Justice Reform Asks Before And Beyond The Election?

[caption id="attachment_4012770" align="alignnone" width="594"] Source: New York Daily News Archive / Getty[/caption] Suspicions were more than confirmed this week when audio and print excerpts from Bob Woodward's forthcoming book about Donald Trump's "Rage" proved the president lied to the American people about the coronavirus to deadly proportions. He even lied that he didn't lie about the coronavirus! And while Donald Trump's lies have become all but routine -- he's told more than 20,000 lies as president -- the timing of this latest revelation, just days ahead of  Friday's 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City, couldn't have been any worse for him. It was yet another deadly event about which Trump has repeatedly lied about, showing [again] that nothing is sacred to a man who tries to make any and everything about himself. Beginning with the actual fateful date of Sept. 11, 2001, Trump insisted to anyone who would listen that he played a heroic role in different aspects of responses to the al Qaeda terror attacks on the World Trade Center in downtown Manhattan's Financial District. But, in a now-very familiar trend, most, if not all of the claims that he made at the time and in following years have since been debunked and exposed as bald-faced lies. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gNodh9OlTrQ&feature=youtu.be&t=17s Time after time, while feigning concern for the nearly 3,000 people who died and their families, Trump would faithfully try to steer the conversation back in his own direction. He did it as a civilian businessman, he did it as a presidential candidate, and he is still doing it as the president of the United States of America. In fact, he did again Friday morning when he delivered remarks near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed after being hijacked by terrorists. Trump made sure to let everybody know that it was he who is responsible for the killing of Iranian army Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq in January. He also bragged about ordering the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Bagdhadi. As journalist Andrew Feinberg reminded his followers, neither of them "had anything to do with 9/11." https://twitter.com/AndrewFeinberg/status/1304427937702215680?s=20 But Trump never let the facts get in the way of his self-aggrandizing rhetoric that far too often collides with important topics, now has he? That obviously includes the 9/11 anniversary and the coronavirus pandemic that has killed nearly 200,000 people in America. Scroll down to get a better idea of the gravity of the steady stream of lies that Trump has repeatedly told surrounding his purported heroism and generosity on and around the 9/11 terror attacks.

People Want Trump Arrested For Tax Evasion After NY Times Reveals He’s A Broke Fraud  was originally published on newsone.com

