CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 28, 2020: Judicial Hot Seat — Birmingham Church Bombing Survivor — Black Female Judges

1. Donald Trump Supreme Court Nominee Could Be on the Judicial Hot Seat, Soon

What You Need To Know:

Within hours after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, contrary to 2016, Senate Majority Leader McConnell announced there will be a hearing for a new justice.

2. Survivor of the 1963 Birmingham Church Bombing —“The 5th Girl” — Seeks Apology, Restitution

What You Need To Know:

Sarah Collins Rudolph is a survivor. She is a survivor now seeking justice. Known by many as “The Fifth Girl,” Mrs. Rudolph survived the bombing of the Birmingham church that killed four girls in 1963, including her sister.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

3. Coronavirus Update: Two Indicted for Deaths of Nearly 80 Veterans Infected With Coronavirus

What You Need To Know:

Two former leaders of a Massachusetts home for aging veterans have been indicted in connection with the deaths of nearly 80 people infected with the coronavirus.

4. Record-Breaking Number of Black Women Judges Appointed in Colorado

What You Need To Know:

“Black Female Judge Magic” strikes again, this time in the state of Colorado. For the first time in the state’s history, five Black women are currently serving as judges.

5. Hip-Hop’s Role In Square’s $40 Billion Cash App Business Success

What You Need To Know:

Cash App, your rapper’s favorite smartphone-based payments and money transfer service owned by Square (SQ -3.79%) is now worth $40 billion.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 28, 2020: Judicial Hot Seat — Birmingham Church Bombing Survivor — Black Female Judges  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Trump Campaign Staffer Who Once Targeted Black Voters…

Brad Parscale, Donald Trump's former campaign manager who once used Facebook to nefariously target Black voters, has been hospitalized in…
09.28.20
People Want Trump Arrested For Tax Evasion After…

The New York Times' report on Donald Trump's taxes prompted comparisons of the president to Al Capone, who was arrested,…
09.28.20
Trump Nominating Amy Coney Barrett After Voting Has…

Civil rights groups condemned Trump for nominating Amy Coney Barrett to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg even though…
09.28.20
Chicago Church That Held Emmett Till’s Funeral Placed…

The tragically short life of Emmett Till became a tipping point for the Civil Rights Movement, and his enduring legacy…
09.28.20
Trump Is Expecting Amy Coney Barrett To ‘Be…

Donald Trump was expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme…
09.28.20
Christopher Vialva: Read The Final Words From First…

Death row inmate Christopher Vialva was executed, making him the first Black person to be executed by the Trump administration…
09.25.20
‘Look At The Coons’ Song And Video Go…

An old song has been given new life after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron defended a grand jury's decision to…
09.25.20
Breonna Taylor Case Causes Nationwide Protests After Cops…

As previously reported, on Wednesday (Sept 23),Cameron revealed that a grand jury failed to indict all three officers involved in the…
09.25.20
What Did Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Actually Present…

Ben Crump said Breonna Taylor's family is "offended" at the weak charge for one ex-cop and that they're "trying to…
09.24.20
Two Louisville Police Officers Shot During Protests

Multiple sources in Louisville are reporting at least two police officers were shot Wednesday evening during protests following the grand…
09.24.20
Close