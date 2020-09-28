CLOSE
More Than 100 People Arrested In Ocean City Over The Weekend

Ocean City Police said more than 100 people were arrested Saturday after a pop-up car rally turned destructive and violent.

Police had to call for backup from departments all over the Eastern Shore around 11:50 p.m. Saturday night to help calm the unruly crowds.

Over 115 cars were towed in addition to the arrests.

“This is not a car show and the majority of these visitors are not car enthusiasts,” stated Ocean City Police Chief Ross Buzzuro. “They are here to disrupt, destroy and disrespect our community and our law enforcement officers. Our policing philosophy is to be friendly, fair and firm. Unfortunately, the disorderly behavior and unruly crowds left no choice but to shift our philosophy and take additional steps to protect our officers and our community.”

