Mark Cuban Reaches Out To Delonte West, Offers Support

Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Former NBA star and DMV native Delonte West has hit rock bottom but his former boss is reportedly working to get him some help. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban picked West up from a Dallas area gas station after trying to get in contact with him for a couple of days. According to TMZ, Cuban took West to a local hotel and is working with the family to formulate a plan to help him get back on his feet.

Sources say that Cuban has even offered to pay for his treatment. Former teammates and former Los Angeles Clipper head coach Doc Rivers have offered to help out West with no response. We hope that this is the first step in getting him the help he needed.

Source | TMZ

Mark Cuban Reaches Out To Delonte West, Offers Support  was originally published on woldcnews.com

