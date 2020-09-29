WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 29, 2020: Trump Questioned — Breonna Taylor’s Family Demands Transcripts — New SEC Rules

1. New York Times Report on Trump Taxes Question His Truthfulness, Business Acumen and Relationships with Foreign Governments

What You Need To Know:

The New York Times investigation into Donald Trump’s tax returns has raised more questions and greater interest in advance of tonight’s first presidential debate.

2. Breonna Taylor’s Family Demands Transcripts as Ballistics Report Contradicts Attorney General’s Claims

What You Need To Know:

Last week, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that no officers would be charged in the shooting death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor that happened six months ago.

3. Coronavirus Update: Drug Addiction May Lead to More Severe Covid-19 Infection

What You Need To Know:

A recent study funded by the National Institutes of Health finds that people with substance abuse problems may be more susceptible to contracting and dying from coronavirus.

4. Kicked Out of 10 Schools Before High School, Black Man Earns Doctorate Degree

What You Need To Know:

Dr. Tommie Mabry has made empowering others his mission. The business owner and motivational speaker teaches professional development to young men in Mississippi and around the country.

5. New SEC Rules, Accredited Investors Get Your Coins Ready

What You Need To Know:

Get ready folks to invest in companies before they go public now that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has expanded its definition of who qualifies as an “Accredited Investor,” individuals who are worth $1 million, or earn $200,000 a year.

