WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 29, 2020: Trump Questioned — Breonna Taylor’s Family Demands Transcripts — New SEC Rules

1. New York Times Report on Trump Taxes Question His Truthfulness, Business Acumen and Relationships with Foreign Governments

What You Need To Know:

The New York Times investigation into Donald Trump’s tax returns has raised more questions and greater interest in advance of tonight’s first presidential debate.

2. Breonna Taylor’s Family Demands Transcripts as Ballistics Report Contradicts Attorney General’s Claims

What You Need To Know:

Last week, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that no officers would be charged in the shooting death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor that happened six months ago.

3. Coronavirus Update: Drug Addiction May Lead to More Severe Covid-19 Infection

What You Need To Know:

A recent study funded by the National Institutes of Health finds that people with substance abuse problems may be more susceptible to contracting and dying from coronavirus.

4. Kicked Out of 10 Schools Before High School, Black Man Earns Doctorate Degree

What You Need To Know:

Dr. Tommie Mabry has made empowering others his mission. The business owner and motivational speaker teaches professional development to young men in Mississippi and around the country.

5. New SEC Rules, Accredited Investors Get Your Coins Ready

What You Need To Know:

Get ready folks to invest in companies before they go public now that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has expanded its definition of who qualifies as an “Accredited Investor,” individuals who are worth $1 million, or earn $200,000 a year.

Latest
Report: Tennessee Titans Suspend In-Person Activities After Positive…

The NFL is now dealing with its first major COVID-19 case during its regular season. Three players and five personnel…
09.29.20
Platinum Plan President Trump’s 2016 Campaign Allegedly Listed…

According to a file obtained by UK's Channel 4, 3.5 million Black Americans were listed as "deterrence" in the campaign's…
09.29.20
Tamika Mallory Places Sellout Jacket On Kentucky AG…

If it walks and quacks like a duck; chances are that it is a duck. The same goes for bootlicking…
09.29.20
2020 Early Voting Dates By State For Presidential…

The general election is on Tuesday, November 3rd, but 39 states as well as the District of Columbia offer voters…
09.29.20
Breonna Taylor’s Black Neighbor Breaks His Silence: ‘My…

Breonna Taylor's former neighbor whose apartment was also hit by the same police gunfire that resulted in a weak indictment…
09.28.20
Trump Campaign Staffer Who Once Targeted Black Voters…

Brad Parscale, Donald Trump's former campaign manager who once used Facebook to nefariously target Black voters, has been hospitalized in…
09.28.20
People Want Trump Arrested For Tax Evasion After…

The New York Times' report on Donald Trump's taxes prompted comparisons of the president to Al Capone, who was arrested,…
09.28.20
Trump Nominating Amy Coney Barrett After Voting Has…

Civil rights groups condemned Trump for nominating Amy Coney Barrett to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg even though…
09.28.20
Chicago Church That Held Emmett Till’s Funeral Placed…

The tragically short life of Emmett Till became a tipping point for the Civil Rights Movement, and his enduring legacy…
09.28.20
Trump Is Expecting Amy Coney Barrett To ‘Be…

Donald Trump was expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme…
09.28.20
