CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [09-29-2020]

Buy Black B'More DL GIF

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

The Housewives of Baltimore Nail Salon

Business Description: It’s not just a salon – it’s an experience!

Business Website: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Health-Beauty/thobmobb-100791424835169/

Business Phone Number: (410) 800-2671

Business Address: 3061 Frederick Ave, Baltimore, MD 21228

AM & Son Electric

Business Description: Your One Stop for Electical Service

Business Website: www.amandsonelctric.com

Business Phone Number: (410) 984-3658

Progressive Tag & Title MVA Services

Business Description: We are here to serve your MVA tag and title needs.

Business Website: progressivetagandtitlellc.com

Business Phone Number:(410) 505-0013

Business Address: 8330 Pulaski Hwy, Suite G, Rosedale, MD 21237

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [09-29-2020]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Report: Tennessee Titans Suspend In-Person Activities After Positive…

The NFL is now dealing with its first major COVID-19 case during its regular season. Three players and five personnel…
09.29.20
Platinum Plan President Trump’s 2016 Campaign Allegedly Listed…

According to a file obtained by UK's Channel 4, 3.5 million Black Americans were listed as "deterrence" in the campaign's…
09.29.20
Tamika Mallory Places Sellout Jacket On Kentucky AG…

If it walks and quacks like a duck; chances are that it is a duck. The same goes for bootlicking…
09.29.20
2020 Early Voting Dates By State For Presidential…

The general election is on Tuesday, November 3rd, but 39 states as well as the District of Columbia offer voters…
09.29.20
Breonna Taylor’s Black Neighbor Breaks His Silence: ‘My…

Breonna Taylor's former neighbor whose apartment was also hit by the same police gunfire that resulted in a weak indictment…
09.28.20
Trump Campaign Staffer Who Once Targeted Black Voters…

Brad Parscale, Donald Trump's former campaign manager who once used Facebook to nefariously target Black voters, has been hospitalized in…
09.28.20
People Want Trump Arrested For Tax Evasion After…

The New York Times' report on Donald Trump's taxes prompted comparisons of the president to Al Capone, who was arrested,…
09.28.20
Trump Nominating Amy Coney Barrett After Voting Has…

Civil rights groups condemned Trump for nominating Amy Coney Barrett to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg even though…
09.28.20
Chicago Church That Held Emmett Till’s Funeral Placed…

The tragically short life of Emmett Till became a tipping point for the Civil Rights Movement, and his enduring legacy…
09.28.20
Trump Is Expecting Amy Coney Barrett To ‘Be…

Donald Trump was expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme…
09.28.20
Close