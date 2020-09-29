CLOSE
Queen Latifah Highlights Black Women’s Influence On American Culture In New Docuseries ‘Black Equals Beauty’

Lifetime's TCA Panels featuring Supernanny and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospelat the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Queen Latifah, alongside Shakim Compere, Holly Carter, and Cassian Elwes have partnered with Quibi to executive produce a four-part documentary series that highlights the heavy influence Black women have on American culture. ‘Black Equals Beauty’ explores the resilience of Black women as they battle and overcome oppressive archetypes through their style, beauty, and behavior. Each episode dives into a specific archetype and details how Black women have been able to redefine or reject these archetypes in a way that significantly shifted and impacted American culture. Directed by Nneka Onuorah, a young, talented producer and film director, the series will have a fresh perspective that can speak to our generation.

“There has never been a more important time to explore and elevate Black women’s contributions to American culture,” said Holly Carter, founder and CEO of Relevé Entertainment. “We are honored to work with Nneka Onuorah to spotlight how Black beauty has inspired our culture throughout history through the perspectives of celebrities, trendsetters and everyday people. I’m committed to telling stories that elevate our voice.”

“We’re proud to collaborate with the iconic Queen Latifah and the incredible Nneka Onuorah on a documentary series that is as enjoyable as it is empowering and timely,” said Lionsgate SVP and Head of Unscripted Programming Alice Dickens-Koblin. “Together with our amazing producing partners, we’re bringing Quibi audiences a series that resonates and examines the impact Black women have on American culture in such a powerful and beautiful way.”

The series comes from Flavor Unit Entertainment, Relevé Entertainment, Lionsgate, and Elevated Films, and re-teams executive producers Queen Latifah, Shakim Compere and Holly Carter following the success of “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” for Lifetime.

This sounds like a dope docuseries! Historically, Black women have influenced customs, practices, and style. The conversation of our contributions to American culture is important. So often our contributions are stolen from us and repurposed for the world to enjoy. This series gives a voice to our accomplishments and the various ways we’ve shifted the world. What do you think? Will you be tuning in?

Queen Latifah Highlights Black Women’s Influence On American Culture In New Docuseries ‘Black Equals Beauty’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

