WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 30, 2020: Trump vs. Biden — $1M+ Global Deaths — Diversity Efforts Continue

1. Presidential Debates: Round One

2. Transcripts in Breonna Taylor Case to Be Released to the Public After Grand Juror Files Motion

What You Need To Know:

An unidentified grand juror in the Breonna Taylor case filed a motion on Monday requesting that all recordings, transcripts, and reports of the grand jury be released to the public.

3. Coronavirus Update: Global Death Toll from Covid-19 Surpasses One Million

What You Need To Know:

It took nine months for the coronavirus crisis to take the lives of over one million people worldwide. The grim milestone, recorded by Johns Hopkins University, was hit on Monday and the number continues to climb.

4. Duke University Names Building After One of Its First Black Undergrads

What You Need To Know:

In a unanimous vote by Duke University Board of Trustees, the school will honor one of its first Black undergraduates by renaming its iconic west campus building.

5. Waiting For C-Suite Results From Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Efforts Continues

What You Need To Know:

We are almost four months out from the time when companies started publishing grandiose statements about their feelings and upcoming actions regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

‘Stand By’: Trump Refuses To Denounce White Supremacy…

Joe Biden and Donald Trump met in Cleveland Tuesday night for the first of their three scheduled presidential debates.
09.30.20
Report: Tennessee Titans Suspend In-Person Activities After Positive…

The NFL is now dealing with its first major COVID-19 case during its regular season. Three players and five personnel…
09.29.20
Platinum Plan President Trump’s 2016 Campaign Allegedly Listed…

According to a file obtained by UK's Channel 4, 3.5 million Black Americans were listed as "deterrence" in the campaign's…
09.29.20
Tamika Mallory Places Sellout Jacket On Kentucky AG…

If it walks and quacks like a duck; chances are that it is a duck. The same goes for bootlicking…
09.29.20
2020 Early Voting Dates By State For Presidential…

The general election is on Tuesday, November 3rd, but 39 states as well as the District of Columbia offer voters…
09.29.20
Breonna Taylor’s Black Neighbor Breaks His Silence: ‘My…

Breonna Taylor's former neighbor whose apartment was also hit by the same police gunfire that resulted in a weak indictment…
09.28.20
Trump Campaign Staffer Who Once Targeted Black Voters…

Brad Parscale, Donald Trump's former campaign manager who once used Facebook to nefariously target Black voters, has been hospitalized in…
09.28.20
People Want Trump Arrested For Tax Evasion After…

The New York Times' report on Donald Trump's taxes prompted comparisons of the president to Al Capone, who was arrested,…
09.28.20
Trump Nominating Amy Coney Barrett After Voting Has…

Civil rights groups condemned Trump for nominating Amy Coney Barrett to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg even though…
09.28.20
Chicago Church That Held Emmett Till’s Funeral Placed…

The tragically short life of Emmett Till became a tipping point for the Civil Rights Movement, and his enduring legacy…
09.28.20
