CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Here Are Tips On How To Travel During The Coronavirus Pandemic [WATCH]

If you’re itching to get out of the house and travel you’re not alone.  As the country starts to open, many are starting to take the risk to travel.  Though coronavirus is still affecting lives daily, Dr. Collier shares tips on how to travel properly during the pandemic to prevent getting sick.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

The number one recommendation is to always wear your mask and to keep your distance from others.  Be sure to listen to the other tips to have the safest corona-free travel experience.  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

9 Black Owned Hotels To Visit When The Pandemic Is Over

9 photos Launch gallery

9 Black Owned Hotels To Visit When The Pandemic Is Over

Continue reading 9 Black Owned Hotels To Visit When The Pandemic Is Over

9 Black Owned Hotels To Visit When The Pandemic Is Over

[caption id="attachment_3154885" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Aniesia Williams / Aniesia Williams[/caption] Throughout the world, there are many thriving black-owned businesses, whether it’s a restaurant, beauty care, online business, etc. We all have been stuck in the house due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of us are counting down the days until we can start traveling again (safely). When that time comes you can travel and support black businesses at the same time! Check out some of the best black-owned hotels around the world. RELATED NEWS: 5 Black Owned Mascara Lines For Your Next Beauty Splurge Noooooo! Some Of Your Favorite Black-Owned Hair Brands Aren’t Black-Owned Couple Creates App To Find Black-Owned Restaurants HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Here Are Tips On How To Travel During The Coronavirus Pandemic [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
‘Stand By’: Trump Refuses To Denounce White Supremacy…

Joe Biden and Donald Trump met in Cleveland Tuesday night for the first of their three scheduled presidential debates.
09.30.20
Report: Tennessee Titans Suspend In-Person Activities After Positive…

The NFL is now dealing with its first major COVID-19 case during its regular season. Three players and five personnel…
09.29.20
Platinum Plan President Trump’s 2016 Campaign Allegedly Listed…

According to a file obtained by UK's Channel 4, 3.5 million Black Americans were listed as "deterrence" in the campaign's…
09.29.20
Tamika Mallory Places Sellout Jacket On Kentucky AG…

If it walks and quacks like a duck; chances are that it is a duck. The same goes for bootlicking…
09.29.20
2020 Early Voting Dates By State For Presidential…

The general election is on Tuesday, November 3rd, but 39 states as well as the District of Columbia offer voters…
09.29.20
Breonna Taylor’s Black Neighbor Breaks His Silence: ‘My…

Breonna Taylor's former neighbor whose apartment was also hit by the same police gunfire that resulted in a weak indictment…
09.28.20
Trump Campaign Staffer Who Once Targeted Black Voters…

Brad Parscale, Donald Trump's former campaign manager who once used Facebook to nefariously target Black voters, has been hospitalized in…
09.28.20
People Want Trump Arrested For Tax Evasion After…

The New York Times' report on Donald Trump's taxes prompted comparisons of the president to Al Capone, who was arrested,…
09.28.20
Trump Nominating Amy Coney Barrett After Voting Has…

Civil rights groups condemned Trump for nominating Amy Coney Barrett to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg even though…
09.28.20
Chicago Church That Held Emmett Till’s Funeral Placed…

The tragically short life of Emmett Till became a tipping point for the Civil Rights Movement, and his enduring legacy…
09.28.20
Close