CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Mayor Muriel Bowser Presents the 35th Annual Mayor’s Arts Awards [WATCH]

The Mayor’s Arts Awards honor D.C.’s creatives from all 8 Wards and celebrate creative leaders, visionaries, and trendsetters with stellar performances, shout outs from local and national celebrities and surprise guests. The event will showcase the Arts and Culture of our world-class city and D.C.’s extraordinary humanitarianism, acknowledging creative community members who have given back to help others in need. Watch the full show below…

Mayor Muriel Bowser Presents the 35th Annual Mayor’s Arts Awards [WATCH]  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
‘Stand By’: Trump Refuses To Denounce White Supremacy…

Joe Biden and Donald Trump met in Cleveland Tuesday night for the first of their three scheduled presidential debates.
09.30.20
Report: Tennessee Titans Suspend In-Person Activities After Positive…

The NFL is now dealing with its first major COVID-19 case during its regular season. Three players and five personnel…
09.29.20
Platinum Plan President Trump’s 2016 Campaign Allegedly Listed…

According to a file obtained by UK's Channel 4, 3.5 million Black Americans were listed as "deterrence" in the campaign's…
09.29.20
Tamika Mallory Places Sellout Jacket On Kentucky AG…

If it walks and quacks like a duck; chances are that it is a duck. The same goes for bootlicking…
09.29.20
2020 Early Voting Dates By State For Presidential…

The general election is on Tuesday, November 3rd, but 39 states as well as the District of Columbia offer voters…
09.29.20
Breonna Taylor’s Black Neighbor Breaks His Silence: ‘My…

Breonna Taylor's former neighbor whose apartment was also hit by the same police gunfire that resulted in a weak indictment…
09.28.20
Trump Campaign Staffer Who Once Targeted Black Voters…

Brad Parscale, Donald Trump's former campaign manager who once used Facebook to nefariously target Black voters, has been hospitalized in…
09.28.20
People Want Trump Arrested For Tax Evasion After…

The New York Times' report on Donald Trump's taxes prompted comparisons of the president to Al Capone, who was arrested,…
09.28.20
Trump Nominating Amy Coney Barrett After Voting Has…

Civil rights groups condemned Trump for nominating Amy Coney Barrett to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg even though…
09.28.20
Chicago Church That Held Emmett Till’s Funeral Placed…

The tragically short life of Emmett Till became a tipping point for the Civil Rights Movement, and his enduring legacy…
09.28.20
Close