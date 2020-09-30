The Mayor’s Arts Awards honor D.C.’s creatives from all 8 Wards and celebrate creative leaders, visionaries, and trendsetters with stellar performances, shout outs from local and national celebrities and surprise guests. The event will showcase the Arts and Culture of our world-class city and D.C.’s extraordinary humanitarianism, acknowledging creative community members who have given back to help others in need. Watch the full show below…

Mayor Muriel Bowser Presents the 35th Annual Mayor’s Arts Awards [WATCH] was originally published on woldcnews.com

