Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 1, 2020: Obama Speaks Out — HEROES Act Could Bring Back Stimulus Checks — Doris Miller Honored

1. Obama Accuses Trump White House of Suppressing Black Voters in Rare Direct Attack

2. Trump’s Dog Whistling to White Supremacists Sets the Stage For Civil Unrest

3. Coronavirus Update: Revised $2.2 Trillion HEROES Act Could Bring Back Stimulus Checks and Extra Unemployment Benefits

What You Need To Know:

House Democrats have unveiled a revised $2.2 trillion HEROES Act, which includes a number of measures aimed at helping troubled Americans, companies and local governments hit hard by the pandemic.

4. Navy Names Supercarrier After African American Hero Doris Miller

What You Need To Know:

Honoring those who have served in the military has become such a hot-button issue that even the president and Congress are battling over replacing the names of Confederate generals from Southern Army bases.

5. Louis Vuitton Scoops Up 2nd Largest Diamond For Jewelry Clout

What You Need To Know:

Louis Vuitton is stepping into the luxury jewelry market by scooping up the world’s second-largest diamond, Sewelô, giving the hip hop community another reason to spend money with the brand.

WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 1, 2020: Obama Speaks Out — HEROES Act Could Bring Back Stimulus Checks — Doris Miller Honored  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Trump Planned To Use Black Woman As A…

Trump's reportedly intended to bring attention during the debate to Alice Johnson, a Black woman to whom he granted clemency,…
10.01.20
Who Are The Proud Boys? Here’s A Look…

The Proud Boys are a far-right, all-male organization with a history of hate and violence.
10.01.20
‘Stand By’: Trump Refuses To Denounce White Supremacy…

Joe Biden and Donald Trump met in Cleveland Tuesday night for the first of their three scheduled presidential debates.
09.30.20
Report: Tennessee Titans Suspend In-Person Activities After Positive…

The NFL is now dealing with its first major COVID-19 case during its regular season. Three players and five personnel…
09.29.20
Platinum Plan President Trump’s 2016 Campaign Allegedly Listed…

According to a file obtained by UK's Channel 4, 3.5 million Black Americans were listed as "deterrence" in the campaign's…
09.29.20
Tamika Mallory Places Sellout Jacket On Kentucky AG…

If it walks and quacks like a duck; chances are that it is a duck. The same goes for bootlicking…
09.29.20
2020 Early Voting Dates By State For Presidential…

The general election is on Tuesday, November 3rd, but 39 states as well as the District of Columbia offer voters…
09.29.20
Breonna Taylor’s Black Neighbor Breaks His Silence: ‘My…

Breonna Taylor's former neighbor whose apartment was also hit by the same police gunfire that resulted in a weak indictment…
09.28.20
Trump Campaign Staffer Who Once Targeted Black Voters…

Brad Parscale, Donald Trump's former campaign manager who once used Facebook to nefariously target Black voters, has been hospitalized in…
09.28.20
People Want Trump Arrested For Tax Evasion After…

The New York Times' report on Donald Trump's taxes prompted comparisons of the president to Al Capone, who was arrested,…
09.28.20
