CLOSE
National
HomeNational

CNN Anchor Brings The Receipts For Black Trump Support Who Denies The Orange Overlord Is Racist

Anchor Brianna Keilar was not here for the lies.

CNN Anchor Brings Receipts For Black Donald Trump Supporter On Air

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

Why these news networks continue to interview these people we never know, but as long they continue to waste time in doing so, they need to continue to hold them accountable on-air.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Wednesday (Sept.30) on CNN, T.W. Shannon, the co-chair for Black Voices for Trump (yes, this really exists), made a complete fool out of himself on national television. Anchor Brianna Keilar tried her best to get an answer out of the Trump bootlicking coon when she asked him why  Donald Trump “did not condemn white supremacists” and basically weaponized the Proud Boys during his disastrous “debate” performance with Joe Biden on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Like every Trump stumper, Shannon responded with a lie claiming that agent orange said he would condemn white supremacy “three times,” Kielar responded back, “But then he didn’t.”

Shannon continued with the alternative facts stating:

“How many times does the President have to have this conversation? At some point, the media has to accept his answer. He’s condemned it, at least seven times that I can google real quick and find it, and he said it last night — he called out that group by name.”

That’s really funny.

El Trumpito told reporters on Wednesday before he departed for his rona rally super spreader event in Minnesota, you know the same ones where he said one catches COVID-19 (except for Herman Cain), that he didn’t know who the Proud Boys were.

Anyway, the “interview” turned into a back and forth with Keilar and Shannon shouting over each other. BUT, Keilar did manage to put Shannon in his place when she read off a long list of instances of Donald Trump doing what he does best, and that is being a racist bigot.

You can watch Keilar make a fool out of the Trump bootlicker in the video below.

Photo: Pacific Press / Getty

CNN Anchor Brings The Receipts For Black Trump Support Who Denies The Orange Overlord Is Racist  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Donald Trump

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump Test Positive…

The news comes hours after senior White House advisor Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus. Interestingly enough, since the…
10.02.20
CNN Anchor Brings The Receipts For Black Trump…

Why these news networks continue to interview these people we never know, but as long they continue to waste time…
10.02.20
California Becomes First State To Offer Reparations To…

California is paving the way for reparations.
10.02.20
Trump Planned To Use Black Woman As A…

Trump's reportedly intended to bring attention during the debate to Alice Johnson, a Black woman to whom he granted clemency,…
10.01.20
Who Are The Proud Boys? Here’s A Look…

The Proud Boys are a far-right, all-male organization with a history of hate and violence.
10.01.20
‘Stand By’: Trump Refuses To Denounce White Supremacy…

Joe Biden and Donald Trump met in Cleveland Tuesday night for the first of their three scheduled presidential debates.
09.30.20
Report: Tennessee Titans Suspend In-Person Activities After Positive…

The NFL is now dealing with its first major COVID-19 case during its regular season. Three players and five personnel…
09.29.20
Platinum Plan President Trump’s 2016 Campaign Allegedly Listed…

According to a file obtained by UK's Channel 4, 3.5 million Black Americans were listed as "deterrence" in the campaign's…
09.29.20
Tamika Mallory Places Sellout Jacket On Kentucky AG…

If it walks and quacks like a duck; chances are that it is a duck. The same goes for bootlicking…
09.29.20
2020 Early Voting Dates By State For Presidential…

The general election is on Tuesday, November 3rd, but 39 states as well as the District of Columbia offer voters…
09.29.20
Close