Dr. Dre Wins Legal Battle In Tension Filled Divorce With Ex-Wife, Won’t Have To Pay $1.5M

City Of Hope Gala - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Dr. Dre and his legal team scored a victory in the on-going divorce proceedings with the Straight Outta Comptons producer’s ex-wife, Nicole Young.

A judge ruled on Thursday (October 1) that Nicole Young’s request for $1.5 million in order to cover various expenses has been denied. In addition, the judge also dismissed her request to expedite Dre shelling out $5 million for her lawyer’s fees. Young argued the $1.5 million claim was for security since she’s received death threats since announcing her divorce from the Beats mogul.

In the ruling, the judge declined Young’s request due in part because she let her security team go, an expense Dre was already paying for. Young alleged Dre had been controlling and wanted to bring on her own security team and Dre warned he would fire her security if they didn’t do what he commanded. The judge did accept the argument from Dre’s lawyers the longtime mogul is inclined to pay his estranged wife’s expenses.

The judge remarked he was working on more crucial cases such as domestic violence and child custody and hat Young’s case regarding her husband isn’t anywhere as serious. If she contended Dre was trying to be controlling, she could file a restraining order against him.

It’s unclear if the $1.5 million claim which the judge rejected is the same as the $2 million a month in temporary spousal support request.

