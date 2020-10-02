CLOSE
National
HomeNational

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump Test Positive For COVID-19

Donald Trump And Joe Biden Participate In First Presidential Debate

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

President Donald Trump took to Twitter shortly before 1 a.m. EST Friday morning to announce he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

The news comes hours after senior White House advisor Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus.

Interestingly enough, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump has repeatedly said that the virus will disappear. Thirty-four times on record if you’re keeping count. *Insert plot twist here*

There is no formal announcement as to what Trump’s quarantine process will look like or if it will affect the upcoming debate schedule but Melania stated all upcoming engagements are now postponed.

Story developing.

Donald Trump And Joe Biden Participate In First Presidential Debate

Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated October 2020)

64 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated October 2020)

Continue reading Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated October 2020)

Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated October 2020)

[caption id="attachment_4005977" align="aligncenter" width="878"] Source: Win McNamee / Getty[/caption] PLOT TWIST! Just 32 days out from Election Night, President Donald Trump announced he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. CLICK HERE to see his response and what led to his diagnosis. President Donald Trump and Melania Trump Test Positive For COVID-19 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to publicly announce their positive COVID-19 results. Since then many celebrities and sports figures have tested positive for COVID-19 and some unfortunately suffered grave losses. See the gallery below for the latest celebrities who have tested positive or have suffered a death due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Related: Obama Warned Us About The Coronavirus Years Ago [Video] Related: How Did Robert Trump Die? Coronavirus Speculation Runs Rampant On Social Media

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump Test Positive For COVID-19  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump Test Positive…

The news comes hours after senior White House advisor Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus. Interestingly enough, since the…
10.02.20
Trump Planned To Use Black Woman As A…

Trump's reportedly intended to bring attention during the debate to Alice Johnson, a Black woman to whom he granted clemency,…
10.01.20
Who Are The Proud Boys? Here’s A Look…

The Proud Boys are a far-right, all-male organization with a history of hate and violence.
10.01.20
‘Stand By’: Trump Refuses To Denounce White Supremacy…

Joe Biden and Donald Trump met in Cleveland Tuesday night for the first of their three scheduled presidential debates.
09.30.20
Report: Tennessee Titans Suspend In-Person Activities After Positive…

The NFL is now dealing with its first major COVID-19 case during its regular season. Three players and five personnel…
09.29.20
Platinum Plan President Trump’s 2016 Campaign Allegedly Listed…

According to a file obtained by UK's Channel 4, 3.5 million Black Americans were listed as "deterrence" in the campaign's…
09.29.20
Tamika Mallory Places Sellout Jacket On Kentucky AG…

If it walks and quacks like a duck; chances are that it is a duck. The same goes for bootlicking…
09.29.20
2020 Early Voting Dates By State For Presidential…

The general election is on Tuesday, November 3rd, but 39 states as well as the District of Columbia offer voters…
09.29.20
Breonna Taylor’s Black Neighbor Breaks His Silence: ‘My…

Breonna Taylor's former neighbor whose apartment was also hit by the same police gunfire that resulted in a weak indictment…
09.28.20
Trump Campaign Staffer Who Once Targeted Black Voters…

Brad Parscale, Donald Trump's former campaign manager who once used Facebook to nefariously target Black voters, has been hospitalized in…
09.28.20
Close