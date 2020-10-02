CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 2, 2020: Two Steps Back for Donald Trump — Sisters in the Skies — Coronavirus Update

1. One Step Forward, Two Steps Back for Donald Trump

What You Need To Know:

Just days after a campaign stop designed to talk directly with African American voters in Atlanta, Donald Trump scuttled whatever progress he made Friday with his response to race relations during Tuesday night’s debate.

2. Black College Freshman Awakened by Armed Police After False Report

What You Need To Know:

In the early morning hours of September 14, 18-year-old college freshman Christin Evans was awakened from her sleep by a team of armed campus police officers.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

3. Coronavirus Update: 1 in 1,000 African Americans Have Died from Coronavirus

What You Need To Know:

During Tuesday’s presidential debate, viewers found it difficult to clearly understand the candidates’ positions on important issues, but one statistic mentioned by Joe Biden is especially daunting.

4. Sisters in the Skies Aims to Inspire Young Black Girls to Fly

What You Need To Know:

Currently, there are less than 150 professional Black women pilots in the U.S. that hold a license to fly commercially, representing less than 1% of all professional pilots in the U.S. This fact has motivated some to bring about change.

5. Here’s Why Artists Are Parting Ways With Their Song Catalogs

What You Need To Know:

It was once believed that rap and hip-hop would be a passing fad, yet those genres along with R&B have dominated the last decade of music and people are betting big on the future worth of nostalgia listening.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 2, 2020: Two Steps Back for Donald Trump — Sisters in the Skies — Coronavirus Update  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump Test Positive…

The news comes hours after senior White House advisor Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus. Interestingly enough, since the…
10.02.20
Trump Planned To Use Black Woman As A…

Trump's reportedly intended to bring attention during the debate to Alice Johnson, a Black woman to whom he granted clemency,…
10.01.20
Who Are The Proud Boys? Here’s A Look…

The Proud Boys are a far-right, all-male organization with a history of hate and violence.
10.01.20
‘Stand By’: Trump Refuses To Denounce White Supremacy…

Joe Biden and Donald Trump met in Cleveland Tuesday night for the first of their three scheduled presidential debates.
09.30.20
Report: Tennessee Titans Suspend In-Person Activities After Positive…

The NFL is now dealing with its first major COVID-19 case during its regular season. Three players and five personnel…
09.29.20
Platinum Plan President Trump’s 2016 Campaign Allegedly Listed…

According to a file obtained by UK's Channel 4, 3.5 million Black Americans were listed as "deterrence" in the campaign's…
09.29.20
Tamika Mallory Places Sellout Jacket On Kentucky AG…

If it walks and quacks like a duck; chances are that it is a duck. The same goes for bootlicking…
09.29.20
2020 Early Voting Dates By State For Presidential…

The general election is on Tuesday, November 3rd, but 39 states as well as the District of Columbia offer voters…
09.29.20
Breonna Taylor’s Black Neighbor Breaks His Silence: ‘My…

Breonna Taylor's former neighbor whose apartment was also hit by the same police gunfire that resulted in a weak indictment…
09.28.20
Trump Campaign Staffer Who Once Targeted Black Voters…

Brad Parscale, Donald Trump's former campaign manager who once used Facebook to nefariously target Black voters, has been hospitalized in…
09.28.20
Close