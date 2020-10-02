CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

MDTA Police Arrest Driver Caught On Camera Doing Donuts On Bay Bridge [Video]

US-LIFESTYLE-CHESAPEAKE BAY-BRIDGE

Source: ERIC BARADAT / Getty

A 22-year-old man is facing 27 charges after he was caught on camera doing donuts on the Bay Bridge.

It happened on the westbound span of the bridge in Queen Anne’s County on September 27.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Gary Ray Montague Jr., of Dumfries, Va. was arrested Tuesday and charged with 4 counts of disorderly conduct and 23 traffic violations. Those traffic charges include  reckless driving, willfully damaging a highway and driving a motor vehicle in a manner intended to cause skidding.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

You can watch the video of the incident below. Another angle is available here.

 

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

MDTA Police Arrest Driver Caught On Camera Doing Donuts On Bay Bridge [Video]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump Test Positive…

The news comes hours after senior White House advisor Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus. Interestingly enough, since the…
10.02.20
CNN Anchor Brings The Receipts For Black Trump…

Why these news networks continue to interview these people we never know, but as long they continue to waste time…
10.02.20
California Becomes First State To Offer Reparations To…

California is paving the way for reparations.
10.02.20
Trump Planned To Use Black Woman As A…

Trump's reportedly intended to bring attention during the debate to Alice Johnson, a Black woman to whom he granted clemency,…
10.01.20
Who Are The Proud Boys? Here’s A Look…

The Proud Boys are a far-right, all-male organization with a history of hate and violence.
10.01.20
‘Stand By’: Trump Refuses To Denounce White Supremacy…

Joe Biden and Donald Trump met in Cleveland Tuesday night for the first of their three scheduled presidential debates.
09.30.20
Report: Tennessee Titans Suspend In-Person Activities After Positive…

The NFL is now dealing with its first major COVID-19 case during its regular season. Three players and five personnel…
09.29.20
Platinum Plan President Trump’s 2016 Campaign Allegedly Listed…

According to a file obtained by UK's Channel 4, 3.5 million Black Americans were listed as "deterrence" in the campaign's…
09.29.20
Tamika Mallory Places Sellout Jacket On Kentucky AG…

If it walks and quacks like a duck; chances are that it is a duck. The same goes for bootlicking…
09.29.20
2020 Early Voting Dates By State For Presidential…

The general election is on Tuesday, November 3rd, but 39 states as well as the District of Columbia offer voters…
09.29.20
Close