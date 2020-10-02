MDTA Police Arrest Driver Caught On Camera Doing Donuts On Bay Bridge [Video]

A 22-year-old man is facing 27 charges after he was caught on camera doing donuts on the Bay Bridge.
It happened on the westbound span of the bridge in Queen Anne’s County on September 27.
Gary Ray Montague Jr., of Dumfries, Va. was arrested Tuesday and charged with 4 counts of disorderly conduct and 23 traffic violations. Those traffic charges include reckless driving, willfully damaging a highway and driving a motor vehicle in a manner intended to cause skidding.
