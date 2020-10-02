CLOSE
Jamie Foxx In Talks To Reprise Role As Electro For MCU’s ‘Spider-Man 3’

Marvel continues to give fans what we didn't know we wanted...

When Marvel and Sony finally came to an agreement that allowed Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to remain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many fans believed that it meant Venom was on his way to the MCU. But interestingly enough it turns out another Spidey villain from a previous film is poised to make their MCU debut in Spider-Man 3.

According to CBR, Jamie Foxx is rumored to be in negotiations to reprise his Amazing Spider-Man 2 role as Electro for Marvel’s upcoming untitled Spider-Man 3.

Word?! We’re not mad at this at all.

While no one knows for sure how Marvel will tie in the MCU with the Sony Spider-Verse, rumors have been flying around that Doctor Strange’s sequel, Multiverse Of Madness, will somehow play a part in Electro finding his way into a world where Spider-Man isn’t the only superhero holding down the fort. That being said there’s also word flying around that Tobey Maguire will be reprising his role as the original web-slinger in the Dr. Strange sequel as Marvel is really going for the gusto when it comes to introducing the whole multiverse aspect of their comic book world.

DC meanwhile is still debating whether or not to go through with a much needed sequel to 2013’s Man of Steel. SMFH. Easiest call to make in the world.

Should the Jamie Foxx addition prove to be true, it seems like a Spider-Man vs. Sinister Six film would be inevitable as we’d already have The Vulture, Mysterio, The Scorpion, and Electro creeping in the MCU. You add in another two villains and it’s going to be on and popping in New York City.

Are you excited about Jamie Foxx possibly joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know in the comments.

