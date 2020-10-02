CLOSE
National
HomeNational

The Black Ballot: Breaking Down The Political Power Of Black Women

Myisha Hill, a mental health advocate, and Lettie Shumate, an anti-racism educator, advocate and historian, broke it down.

NewsOne’s ongoing conversation about the intersection of politics and race — The Black Ballot — returned this week to join the discussion about the need for Black Woman Power and the critical role Black women are playing heading into Election Day and beyond.

Myisha Hill, a mental health advocate based in California, and Lettie Shumate, anti-racism educator, advocate and historian based in North Carolina, joined NewsOne’s managing editor Bruce C.T. Wright to talk all-things Black woman power, and then some.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Both women were happy to share their knowledge on the myriad topics discussed, including Black maternal health. Hill, a mother who has “a lived experience of pre-partum and post-partum depression,” addressed the lack of diversity in American medicine and its consequences that often fall along racial lines.

“When a Black woman says that she is in pain, believe her,” Hill implored. “That same care that you give to a white woman, give it to a Black woman. Because when a white woman suffers, a Black woman suffers disproportionately.”

Shumate, ever the historian, drew on the past when discussing how to seize on the racial, social and political momentum being gained from movements that are largely led by Black women. She said it was important to remember the roles that Black women played in helping to pave the road to even get to this pivotal pit in American history.

“All these Black women who were doing the groundwork,” she said after rattling off names like Fannie Lou Hamer and June Johnson and others. Shumate said you can’t see “substantial change without organizing” like they did.

Watch the full discussion below.

SEE ALSO:

The Black Ballot: What Are The Criminal Justice Reform Asks Before And Beyond The Election?

The Black Ballot: How Do HBCUs Fit Into ‘The Black Vote’?

Read More From The Black Ballot

The Black Ballot: Breaking Down The Political Power Of Black Women  was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
The Black Ballot: Breaking Down The Political Power…

NewsOne's ongoing conversation about the intersection of politics and race joins the necessary discussion about Black Woman Power and the…
10.03.20
‘World Smile Day’ Trends On Twitter As Trump…

World Smile Day just happens to have fallen on the same day that Donald Trump tweeted that he and his…
10.02.20
Trump Has The Coronavirus: What His Pre-Existing Health…

The revelation that Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus set off a domino effect of potential consequences, including…
10.02.20
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump Test Positive…

The news comes hours after senior White House advisor Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus. Interestingly enough, since the…
10.02.20
CNN Anchor Brings The Receipts For Black Trump…

Why these news networks continue to interview these people we never know, but as long they continue to waste time…
10.02.20
California Becomes First State To Offer Reparations To…

California is paving the way for reparations.
10.02.20
Trump Planned To Use Black Woman As A…

Trump's reportedly intended to bring attention during the debate to Alice Johnson, a Black woman to whom he granted clemency,…
10.01.20
Who Are The Proud Boys? Here’s A Look…

The Proud Boys are a far-right, all-male organization with a history of hate and violence.
10.01.20
‘Stand By’: Trump Refuses To Denounce White Supremacy…

Joe Biden and Donald Trump met in Cleveland Tuesday night for the first of their three scheduled presidential debates.
09.30.20
Report: Tennessee Titans Suspend In-Person Activities After Positive…

The NFL is now dealing with its first major COVID-19 case during its regular season. Three players and five personnel…
09.29.20
Close