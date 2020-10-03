CLOSE
Damn Cam: NFL QB Cam Newton Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Rona doesn't discriminate between politicians or pro athletes.

Today (Oct. 3), it was revealed that the NFL’s Cam Newton has tested for COVID-19. The New England Patriots quarterback will miss the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which is being moved from this Sunday.

ESPN reports that sources told journalists  Adam Schefter and Field Yates that Newton tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for the Week 4 game against the reigning Super Bowl champs.

“Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine,” said the Patriots via a statement late Saturday morning. “Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19.”

Also, due to players on both the Chiefs and Patriots testing positive, Sunday’s game is being moved to either Monday or Tuesday.

“In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” said the NFL in a statement. “All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration.”

This news comes after the Tennessee Titans are officially experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak with over a dozen total players and staff having tested positive for the coronavirus.

Clearly, the NFL is not the NBA bubble. It’s more like the White House, where COVID-19 is running amuck in the administration, with Donald Trump, close aide Hope Hicks, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and a few GOP Senators all confirming that they are suffering from COVID-19.

 

Damn Cam: NFL QB Cam Newton Tests Positive For Coronavirus  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

