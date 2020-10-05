1. President Trump Continues His Battle Against Covid-19: Next 24 – 48 Hours Critical

What You Need To Know:

Since Donald Trump’s announcement that he and First Lady Melania have tested positive for coronavirus, questions and confusion continue to grow about the true status of his health, how he contracted the deadly disease, and what will happen if he can no longer carry out his duties as the leader of the country.

2. Are You Registered to Vote?

What You Need To Know:

Voter registration ends today in 13 states. This is the last day to register in order to vote in the November 3rd election.

3. Coronavirus Update: U.S. Covid-19 Infections Increase in 21 States While Deaths Remain Steady

What You Need To Know:

As experts continue to urge citizens to practice pandemic safety protocols, the U.S. recorded its highest single-day coronavirus infection count in almost two months over the weekend.

4. Groups Sue Texas Republican Governor to Stop Limits on Ballot Drops

What You Need To Know:

Many Texas voters and organizations are charging voter suppression following the move by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to shut down mail-in ballot drop boxes throughout the state.

5. Is COVID-19 A Setback To Closing The Black Middle Class Income Gap?

What You Need To Know:

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the Black income gap by reducing the resources needed to keep the doors open and operating for Black businesses.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know: October 5, 2020: Trump’s Battle Continues — Register To Vote — Texans Sue Governor was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9: