CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know: October 5, 2020: Trump’s Battle Continues — Register To Vote — Texans Sue Governor

1. President Trump Continues His Battle Against Covid-19: Next 24 – 48 Hours Critical

What You Need To Know:

Since Donald Trump’s announcement that he and First Lady Melania have tested positive for coronavirus, questions and confusion continue to grow about the true status of his health, how he contracted the deadly disease, and what will happen if he can no longer carry out his duties as the leader of the country.

2. Are You Registered to Vote?

What You Need To Know:

Voter registration ends today in 13 states. This is the last day to register in order to vote in the November 3rd election.

3. Coronavirus Update: U.S. Covid-19 Infections Increase in 21 States While Deaths Remain Steady

What You Need To Know:

As experts continue to urge citizens to practice pandemic safety protocols, the U.S. recorded its highest single-day coronavirus infection count in almost two months over the weekend.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

4. Groups Sue Texas Republican Governor to Stop Limits on Ballot Drops

What You Need To Know:

Many Texas voters and organizations are charging voter suppression following the move by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to shut down mail-in ballot drop boxes throughout the state.

5. Is COVID-19 A Setback To Closing The Black Middle Class Income Gap?

What You Need To Know:

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the Black income gap by reducing the resources needed to keep the doors open and operating for Black businesses.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know: October 5, 2020: Trump’s Battle Continues — Register To Vote — Texans Sue Governor  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Trump’s Lying Personal Physician And Dr. Umar Johnson…

As if the situation surrounding Donald Trump's case of the coronavirus couldn't get any less predictable, it turns out that…
10.05.20
The Black Ballot: Breaking Down The Political Power…

NewsOne's ongoing conversation about the intersection of politics and race joins the necessary discussion about Black Woman Power and the…
10.03.20
‘World Smile Day’ Trends On Twitter As Trump…

World Smile Day just happens to have fallen on the same day that Donald Trump tweeted that he and his…
10.02.20
Trump Has The Coronavirus: What His Pre-Existing Health…

The revelation that Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus set off a domino effect of potential consequences, including…
10.02.20
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump Test Positive…

The news comes hours after senior White House advisor Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus. Interestingly enough, since the…
10.02.20
CNN Anchor Brings The Receipts For Black Trump…

Why these news networks continue to interview these people we never know, but as long they continue to waste time…
10.02.20
California Becomes First State To Offer Reparations To…

California is paving the way for reparations.
10.02.20
Trump Planned To Use Black Woman As A…

Trump's reportedly intended to bring attention during the debate to Alice Johnson, a Black woman to whom he granted clemency,…
10.01.20
Who Are The Proud Boys? Here’s A Look…

The Proud Boys are a far-right, all-male organization with a history of hate and violence.
10.01.20
‘Stand By’: Trump Refuses To Denounce White Supremacy…

Joe Biden and Donald Trump met in Cleveland Tuesday night for the first of their three scheduled presidential debates.
09.30.20
Close