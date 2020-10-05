CLOSE
Gabrielle Union’s October Marie Claire Cover Is Ghoulishly Delightful

Gabrielle Union opens up about losing her hair while undergoing IVF treatments, her Flawless hair collection and encouraging her step-daughter Zaya Wade to live fearlessly.

Gabrielle Union Marie Claire Magazine Cover

Source: Djeneba Aduayom / Djeneba Aduayom

If you’re obsessed with all things spooky and dark, you appreciate Gabrielle Union‘s October Marie Claire cover because sis looks like she is on the way to her hater’s funeral on Halloween. Union looks stunning on the Djeneba Aduayom-shot cover. The hair, the skin, the ominous purple veil — we stan!

Inside the issue, Union talks about turning 40, losing her hair during her IVF treatments and teaching her step-daughter Zaya Wade to live freely.

Gabrielle Union Marie Claire Magazine Cover

Source: Djeneba Aduayom / Djeneba Aduayom

“I emptied out my basket of f***s. I cannot center fear in my life,” Union bravely proclaimed in the issue. That seems to be the common thread running through the actress and Flawless hair care founder’s life these days. Living unapologetically and encouraging her loved ones to do the same.

The more you are transparent and the more you speak truth to power, it creates more space for other people to claim their reality, to claim their pain, to claim their healing, and, if you want, to claim your justice,” she added.

Union is rocking her natural hair with squiggly baby hairs that frame her face in the editorial photos. She dons Chanel earrings that dangle and a white beaded necklace by Sara Beltran paired with a gold necklace by Loren Nicole.

Gabrielle Union Marie Claire Magazine Cover

Source: Djeneba Aduayom / Djeneba Aduayom

Union has been transparent about her IVF journey and how it caused her to lose her hair. “It’s been a journey,” she said. Unions struggle to get her own hair healthy was a major inspiration for Flawless By Gabrielle Union, which returned to stores after three years. The collection, in collaboration with her hairstylist Larry Sims, is an affordable line.

“We wanted to make sure that no matter what your socio-economic status is, you’re able to buy these products,” said Sims.

Union also talked about teaching her step-daughter Zaya to feel freedom.

“You want your child to feel freedom to be exactly as they are…We are her lifetime lifelines to love, peace, joy, grace, protection, and compassion.”

Read the full interview, here.

Gabrielle Union’s October Marie Claire Cover Is Ghoulishly Delightful  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

