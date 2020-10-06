CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

LL Cool J Is Not Feeling Kanye West Pissing On His Grammy Award

Ye doesn't want any of that Uncle L smoke though.

Tory Burch - Presentation - Fall 09 MBFW

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

One of Kanye West’s most recent antics is not sitting well with the self proclaimed greatest of all time. LL Cool J is making it clear Ye needs to put more respect on the brand he help build.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

As spotted on Page Six Ladies Love Cool James made a recent appearance on the Desus & Mero show. While the trio discussed a myriad of topics the Bronx media personalities made it a point to get the “I Need Love” MC to touch on Kanye’s blatant disrespect of his Grammy Award. “With all due respect, I think Kanye should just — maybe he should just piss in a Yeezy or something instead of pissing on a Grammy,” he said. “Piss in a pair of one them Yeezys, B. I felt some kind of way about that sh*t. I didn’t love that sh*t, because I’ve been with the Grammys for five years.”

He went on to make it clear he does not have a cape on for the academy. “I don’t understand this constant disrespect,” he continued. “Look, now don’t get me wrong, there have been some foul things that have happened to some artists around the Grammys; they are not without flaw, but piss on one those f**king space shoes or something. C’mon, man. What the f**k is he doing?”

Last month Kanye urinated on the famed trophy in a sign of protest against the music industry. But this is the same performer who has a history of crashing award shows because he felt robbed. You can see LL’s interview below.

Photo:

LL Cool J Is Not Feeling Kanye West Pissing On His Grammy Award  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
As Pence-Harris Debate Looms, So Does Uncertainty

With Trump's recent coronavirus scare, the debate schedule ahead of November's vote has the potential to change drastically.
10.06.20
New Biden Campaign ‘Get Out The Vote’ Ads…

Ludacris, Jeezy, Monica and Jermaine Dupri will appear in the 60-second spots scheduled to air in several battleground states.
10.06.20
Trump’s Lying Personal Physician And Dr. Umar Johnson…

As if the situation surrounding Donald Trump's case of the coronavirus couldn't get any less predictable, it turns out that…
10.05.20
The Black Ballot: Breaking Down The Political Power…

NewsOne's ongoing conversation about the intersection of politics and race joins the necessary discussion about Black Woman Power and the…
10.03.20
‘World Smile Day’ Trends On Twitter As Trump…

World Smile Day just happens to have fallen on the same day that Donald Trump tweeted that he and his…
10.02.20
Trump Has The Coronavirus: What His Pre-Existing Health…

The revelation that Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus set off a domino effect of potential consequences, including…
10.02.20
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump Test Positive…

The news comes hours after senior White House advisor Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus. Interestingly enough, since the…
10.02.20
CNN Anchor Brings The Receipts For Black Trump…

Why these news networks continue to interview these people we never know, but as long they continue to waste time…
10.02.20
California Becomes First State To Offer Reparations To…

California is paving the way for reparations.
10.02.20
Trump Planned To Use Black Woman As A…

Trump's reportedly intended to bring attention during the debate to Alice Johnson, a Black woman to whom he granted clemency,…
10.01.20
Close