CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

After A Decade, U Street Music Hall Has Closed For Good

Close-Up Of Information Sign Outdoors

Source: Christophe Coat / EyeEm / Getty

After 10 years, U Street Music Hall has closed for good. In a statement released by the legendary DC club, like many businesses around the world due to this pandemic, a shutdown was necessary but they had high hopes and a “mission to return”.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Unfortunately that return will not happen. U Street Music Hall has always prided itself as a DJ-owned and operated basement dance club and live music venue that builds hope for future generations through music. Also with their non-profit organization, The U Street Music Foundation, they were able to support music education programs and events for Washington D.C. area youth to “forge stronger bonds between the rich musical culture in Washington D.C. and the communities in which it exists.”

There were many performances set up for this month but have now been cancelled. Please read the company’s full departing statement below…

 

 

After A Decade, U Street Music Hall Has Closed For Good  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Trump’s Lying Personal Physician And Dr. Umar Johnson…

As if the situation surrounding Donald Trump's case of the coronavirus couldn't get any less predictable, it turns out that…
10.05.20
The Black Ballot: Breaking Down The Political Power…

NewsOne's ongoing conversation about the intersection of politics and race joins the necessary discussion about Black Woman Power and the…
10.03.20
‘World Smile Day’ Trends On Twitter As Trump…

World Smile Day just happens to have fallen on the same day that Donald Trump tweeted that he and his…
10.02.20
Trump Has The Coronavirus: What His Pre-Existing Health…

The revelation that Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus set off a domino effect of potential consequences, including…
10.02.20
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump Test Positive…

The news comes hours after senior White House advisor Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus. Interestingly enough, since the…
10.02.20
CNN Anchor Brings The Receipts For Black Trump…

Why these news networks continue to interview these people we never know, but as long they continue to waste time…
10.02.20
California Becomes First State To Offer Reparations To…

California is paving the way for reparations.
10.02.20
Trump Planned To Use Black Woman As A…

Trump's reportedly intended to bring attention during the debate to Alice Johnson, a Black woman to whom he granted clemency,…
10.01.20
Who Are The Proud Boys? Here’s A Look…

The Proud Boys are a far-right, all-male organization with a history of hate and violence.
10.01.20
‘Stand By’: Trump Refuses To Denounce White Supremacy…

Joe Biden and Donald Trump met in Cleveland Tuesday night for the first of their three scheduled presidential debates.
09.30.20
Close