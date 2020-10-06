CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know: October 6, 2020: Domestic Violence Awareness Month — Donald Trump Released — ESports Investments

1. October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

2. Black Lives Matter. When Will Police Departments Recognize?

3. Coronavirus Update: The New Face Of Covid-19

4. Former LAPD Detective Uses Expertise to Free the Wrongfully Convicted

5. Ben Simmons Shoots His Esports Shot With FaZe Clan Investment

Latest
As Pence-Harris Debate Looms, So Does Uncertainty

With Trump's recent coronavirus scare, the debate schedule ahead of November's vote has the potential to change drastically.
10.06.20
New Biden Campaign ‘Get Out The Vote’ Ads…

Ludacris, Jeezy, Monica and Jermaine Dupri will appear in the 60-second spots scheduled to air in several battleground states.
10.06.20
Trump’s Lying Personal Physician And Dr. Umar Johnson…

As if the situation surrounding Donald Trump's case of the coronavirus couldn't get any less predictable, it turns out that…
10.05.20
The Black Ballot: Breaking Down The Political Power…

NewsOne's ongoing conversation about the intersection of politics and race joins the necessary discussion about Black Woman Power and the…
10.03.20
‘World Smile Day’ Trends On Twitter As Trump…

World Smile Day just happens to have fallen on the same day that Donald Trump tweeted that he and his…
10.02.20
Trump Has The Coronavirus: What His Pre-Existing Health…

The revelation that Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus set off a domino effect of potential consequences, including…
10.02.20
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump Test Positive…

The news comes hours after senior White House advisor Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus. Interestingly enough, since the…
10.02.20
CNN Anchor Brings The Receipts For Black Trump…

Why these news networks continue to interview these people we never know, but as long they continue to waste time…
10.02.20
California Becomes First State To Offer Reparations To…

California is paving the way for reparations.
10.02.20
Trump Planned To Use Black Woman As A…

Trump's reportedly intended to bring attention during the debate to Alice Johnson, a Black woman to whom he granted clemency,…
10.01.20
