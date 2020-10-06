CLOSE
Duck Down Music Celebrate 25th Anniversary Tonight With Livestream

This one is for the heads forreal forreal...

Soul Rebels with Talib Kweli, Buckshot, Smif N Wessun In Concert - New York, NY

Duck down when you in Buck Town!

It’s been a quarter century since New York City was introduced to the hard rockin’ tunes of Brooklyn’s own Boot Camp Click and to celebrate the anniversary of the conglomerate that consisted of Black Moon, Smif-N-Wessun, Heltah Skeltah (R.I.P. Sean P), and OGC, tonight  (Oct. 6) SummerStage will be hosting an event honoring the hardcore Hip-Hop crew.

Tonight City Park’s SummerStage Anywhere will be linking up with Amazon Music to livestream Duck Down’s 25th Anniversary celebration which will feature some of your favorite OG Duck Down artists such as Buckshot, Rock from Heltah Skeltah, and Smif-N-Wessun. Special guests will include fellow Brooklynite Talib Kweli, KRS-One, and Statik Selektah.

The festivities kick off tonight at 5pm on Amazon’s Music’s Twitch channel so dust off the Timbs, break out the camouflage fatigues, and spark some L’s because we’re going to go on a trip through memory lane.

It all goes down at 5pm and live from (Le) Poisson Rouge on Amazon Music’s Twitch Channel – twitch.tv/amazonmusic

