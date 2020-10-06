CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Kim Kardashian Details How She Cared For Kanye West During His Battle With Rona

“Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on.”

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Kanye West’s Battle With COVID-19

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty

Kim Kardashian West is a real one. The bootleg presidential candidate’s shared details about Yeezy’s battle with COVID-19 and how she helped him.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

During his ridiculous Forbes interview, West claimed that he caught the ‘rona, but at the time, most people just chalked it up to him speaking nonsense. Well, it would appear that Yeezy was indeed sick with the highly contagious virus, his wife, Kim Kardashian West, revealed.

In an interview with GRAZIA, Kardashian detailed how she took care of her husband while he was battling the coronavirus. No one had any clue what the virus was at that particular moment.

“Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on.”

“It was so scary and unknown.”

Kardashian West detailed how she cared for her husband while he was bed-bound while also having to watch the couple’s four children North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

“I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good. It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.”

In his interview with Forbes, West detailed that while he was sick with the coronavirus, he experienced “chill, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers” he added that he also resorted to “looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it.”

Strangely he turned catching COVID-19 into some sort of competition with his “nemesis” Drake adding:

“I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus, and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!”

Yeezy might be one of the most annoying people on the planet right now, but we are glad to hear he recovered. Shoutout to Kim Kardashian West for holding it down and nursing him back to health, now if only she could get him to take his meds and drop out of the presidential race.

Photo: Pierre Suu / Getty

Kim Kardashian Details How She Cared For Kanye West During His Battle With Rona  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Trump Further Emboldens His Base After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Those who plan to vote for four more years of his antics have only grown louder and reinvigorated, especially on…
10.07.20
Coach Ron Rivera Opens Up About His Cancer…

"When you go through something like this, you need a support system. When you have the right type of people…
10.07.20
New Poll Confirms Black Voters Want Trump Out,…

With the election a month out, the high stakes presidential election will hinge on messaging and campaign policy talking points…
10.07.20
As Pence-Harris Debate Looms, So Does Uncertainty

With Trump's recent coronavirus scare, the debate schedule ahead of November's vote has the potential to change drastically.
10.06.20
New Biden Campaign ‘Get Out The Vote’ Ads…

Ludacris, Jeezy, Monica and Jermaine Dupri will appear in the 60-second spots scheduled to air in several battleground states.
10.06.20
Trump’s Lying Personal Physician And Dr. Umar Johnson…

As if the situation surrounding Donald Trump's case of the coronavirus couldn't get any less predictable, it turns out that…
10.05.20
The Black Ballot: Breaking Down The Political Power…

NewsOne's ongoing conversation about the intersection of politics and race joins the necessary discussion about Black Woman Power and the…
10.03.20
‘World Smile Day’ Trends On Twitter As Trump…

World Smile Day just happens to have fallen on the same day that Donald Trump tweeted that he and his…
10.02.20
Trump Has The Coronavirus: What His Pre-Existing Health…

The revelation that Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus set off a domino effect of potential consequences, including…
10.02.20
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump Test Positive…

The news comes hours after senior White House advisor Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus. Interestingly enough, since the…
10.02.20
Close