WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 7, 2020: Joe Biden At Gettysburg — Get Your Popcorn Ready! — IRS Extends Deadline

1. A Gettysburg For 2020 Delivered By Presidential Hopeful Joe Biden Make A Powerful Connection

What You Need To Know:

have been the speech of his campaign, maybe the speech of his political career.

2. Get Your Popcorn Ready! The One and Only VP Debate is Tonight

What You Need To Know:

Tonight’s Vice Presidential debate could be the most important in recent political history.

3. Coronavirus Update: IRS Extends Deadline to Receive Unclaimed Economic Impact Aid

What You Need To Know:

The Internal Revenue Service is extending the October 15 deadline to register to get a stimulus check for those who have yet to receive one.

4. Grand Jury Audio Released in the Breonna Taylor Case Reveals Confusion in Moments Before Her Death

What You Need To Know:

Grand jury audio released in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor details the chaotic moments leading up to the 26-year-old’s death on March 13.

5. Cultural Sneakerheads Help Goat Reach $1.75 Billion Unicorn Status

What You Need To Know:

Sneaker reselling is big business, as Goat has turned resales into a kind of currency through its online marketplace pushing it to a $1.75 billion valuation.

Close