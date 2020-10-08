CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Fleetwood Mac Viral Skateboard Star Gets A Gulping Taste of Success

Finally a TikTok star who isn't a teenage white girl. Just sayin...

Doggface208

Source: @doggface208 / Instagram

In case you’ve been living under a rock for the past few weeks or you just don’t have social media, Chicano turned social media sweetheart Doggface208 is the hottest thing out in these streets. And thanks to his TikTok videos he’s now reaping the fruits of his laid back labor.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

TMZ is reporting that Nathan Apodaca a.k.a. Doggface’s video of himself skateboarding and sipping on Ocean Spray while lip syncing Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” has led to all kinds of support and success in just a matter of days thanks to the clip going viral and being viewed millions of times over. From seeing his Doggface merchandise begin to sell like hotcakes online and having Ocean Spray bless him with a brand spanking new truck, Apodaca is experiencing the kind of success most only dream of and many never achieve.

We’re told Nathan teamed with UpMerch because he was trying to put out all his swag himself but fell way behind … and the company had the resources to handle the majorly increased demand.

Nathan’s doing work for UpMerch too — our sources say the site’s recorded a 96 percent increase in new customers since the Doggface products dropped.That’s hot business.

Props to Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca for blowing up the way he did.Check out the video that started it all below and enjoy.

 

 

Fleetwood Mac Viral Skateboard Star Gets A Gulping Taste of Success  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Wisconsin Cop Won’t Face Charges In Mall Shooting…

Officer Joseph Mensah, who has shot and killed two others before Alvin Cole, was recommended to be fired by an…
10.09.20
New Poll Heaves Blame On Democrats & Trump…

With talks of a new stimulus bill eradicated from the conversation, a new poll heaves almost equal blame on President…
10.09.20
Unprecedented Or Unpresidential? Trump Says He Won’t Participate…

"I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate," Trump said during a Thursday phone interview on Fox…
10.09.20
Ex-Cop Charged With George Floyd’s Murder Freed From…

Derek Chauvin was released from a maximum security facility after posting a $1 million bond
10.08.20
We Won’t Be Defined by a Painful Past…

One problem I know we can solve? Our representation in medical research. Black Americans and Latinos make up 30% of…
10.08.20
Trump Further Emboldens His Base After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Those who plan to vote for four more years of his antics have only grown louder and reinvigorated, especially on…
10.07.20
Coach Ron Rivera Opens Up About His Cancer…

"When you go through something like this, you need a support system. When you have the right type of people…
10.07.20
New Poll Confirms Black Voters Want Trump Out,…

With the election a month out, the high stakes presidential election will hinge on messaging and campaign policy talking points…
10.07.20
As Pence-Harris Debate Looms, So Does Uncertainty

With Trump's recent coronavirus scare, the debate schedule ahead of November's vote has the potential to change drastically.
10.06.20
New Biden Campaign ‘Get Out The Vote’ Ads…

Ludacris, Jeezy, Monica and Jermaine Dupri will appear in the 60-second spots scheduled to air in several battleground states.
10.06.20
Close