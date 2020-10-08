CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Roc Nation Brand Paper Planes Partners With Lids For Fitted Hat Collabo

Available in six colorways.

PAPER PLANES X LIDS FITTED HAT

Source: LIDS / LIDS

One of the culture’s most recognizable logos is about to take another important flight. Roc Nation is once again joining forces with Lids for a special project.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

PAPER PLANES X LIDS FITTED HAT

Source: LIDS / LIDS

Roc Nation’s apparel brand, Paper Planes announced a collaboration with leading sports retailer, Lids. Available for purchase at select Lids stores, the new Paper Planes Crown Fitted puts a spin on the iconic New Era 59Fifty fitted cap with six different colorways and features the Paper Planes logo and pin. Based off the brand statement “Greatness is a Process”, the Paper Plane logo symbolizes the idea that as big as the world is, it is still accessible. Your imagination can take you anywhere you want to go – a message that resonates with the spirit and culture of streetwear.

Lids is the first national apparel retailer to sell Paper Planes headwear and is the largest retail seller of hats with over 28 million sold per year. With more than 1,200 locations in North America, Lids has become the premier destination of New Era 59FIFTY fitted caps – the preferred fit of celebrities, cap collectors, athletes, artists and tastemakers across the globe.

“We’re honored to bring Paper Planes to our customers as we continue to grow our selection of 59FIFTY fitted caps,” said Lawrence Berger, Chairman of FanzzLids Holdings. “The Paper Plane teaches you to imagine and the fitted hat carries a narrative of its own, especially to those who are familiar with the intersection of hip hop and streetwear. This collaboration is about bringing aspirational hip hop lifestyle and culture to the masses, and this partnership is where those two stories meet in the middle.”

Retailing for $60, the Crown Fitted caps will be available at select Lids stores nationwide and Lids.com starting October 8.

PAPER PLANES X LIDS FITTED HAT

Source: LIDS / LIDS

PAPER PLANES X LIDS FITTED HAT

Source: LIDS / LIDS

PAPER PLANES X LIDS FITTED HAT

Source: LIDS / LIDS

PAPER PLANES X LIDS FITTED HAT

Source: LIDS / LIDS

PAPER PLANES X LIDS FITTED HAT

Source: LIDS / LIDS

Photo: Lids

Roc Nation Brand Paper Planes Partners With Lids For Fitted Hat Collabo  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Wisconsin Cop Won’t Face Charges In Mall Shooting…

Officer Joseph Mensah, who has shot and killed two others before Alvin Cole, was recommended to be fired by an…
10.09.20
New Poll Heaves Blame On Democrats & Trump…

With talks of a new stimulus bill eradicated from the conversation, a new poll heaves almost equal blame on President…
10.09.20
Unprecedented Or Unpresidential? Trump Says He Won’t Participate…

"I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate," Trump said during a Thursday phone interview on Fox…
10.09.20
Ex-Cop Charged With George Floyd’s Murder Freed From…

Derek Chauvin was released from a maximum security facility after posting a $1 million bond
10.08.20
We Won’t Be Defined by a Painful Past…

One problem I know we can solve? Our representation in medical research. Black Americans and Latinos make up 30% of…
10.08.20
Trump Further Emboldens His Base After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Those who plan to vote for four more years of his antics have only grown louder and reinvigorated, especially on…
10.07.20
Coach Ron Rivera Opens Up About His Cancer…

"When you go through something like this, you need a support system. When you have the right type of people…
10.07.20
New Poll Confirms Black Voters Want Trump Out,…

With the election a month out, the high stakes presidential election will hinge on messaging and campaign policy talking points…
10.07.20
As Pence-Harris Debate Looms, So Does Uncertainty

With Trump's recent coronavirus scare, the debate schedule ahead of November's vote has the potential to change drastically.
10.06.20
New Biden Campaign ‘Get Out The Vote’ Ads…

Ludacris, Jeezy, Monica and Jermaine Dupri will appear in the 60-second spots scheduled to air in several battleground states.
10.06.20
Close