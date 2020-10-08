One of the culture’s most recognizable logos is about to take another important flight. Roc Nation is once again joining forces with Lids for a special project.

Roc Nation’s apparel brand, Paper Planes announced a collaboration with leading sports retailer, Lids. Available for purchase at select Lids stores, the new Paper Planes Crown Fitted puts a spin on the iconic New Era 59Fifty fitted cap with six different colorways and features the Paper Planes logo and pin. Based off the brand statement “Greatness is a Process”, the Paper Plane logo symbolizes the idea that as big as the world is, it is still accessible. Your imagination can take you anywhere you want to go – a message that resonates with the spirit and culture of streetwear.

Lids is the first national apparel retailer to sell Paper Planes headwear and is the largest retail seller of hats with over 28 million sold per year. With more than 1,200 locations in North America, Lids has become the premier destination of New Era 59FIFTY fitted caps – the preferred fit of celebrities, cap collectors, athletes, artists and tastemakers across the globe.

“We’re honored to bring Paper Planes to our customers as we continue to grow our selection of 59FIFTY fitted caps,” said Lawrence Berger, Chairman of FanzzLids Holdings. “The Paper Plane teaches you to imagine and the fitted hat carries a narrative of its own, especially to those who are familiar with the intersection of hip hop and streetwear. This collaboration is about bringing aspirational hip hop lifestyle and culture to the masses, and this partnership is where those two stories meet in the middle.”

Retailing for $60, the Crown Fitted caps will be available at select Lids stores nationwide and Lids.com starting October 8.

Photo: Lids

Roc Nation Brand Paper Planes Partners With Lids For Fitted Hat Collabo was originally published on hiphopwired.com

