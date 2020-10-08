LAPD Confirms Former WNBA Superstar Cappie Pondexter Was In Police Custody, Not Missing

Former WNBA baller Cappie Pondexter was reported missing after no one heard from her since Monday, Oct. 5. There was an active search for the professional baller, but the LAPD has confirmed she was still in custody following an arrest.

WNBA reporter and writer Lyndsey D’Arcangelo reported that after a false report came in claiming that Pondexter was found, the police have gotten involved and reportedly have leads in the case. Pondexter was last seen leaving her last know location without her wallet and phone. Those items were found in her home.

Latest: Cappie Pondexter has been declared a missing person and there is an active investigation going on into her disappearance. Her phone/wallet were found in her home. — Lyndsey D'Arcangelo (@darcangel21) October 8, 2020

TMZ, who is also reporting on the story, revealed that Pondexter was actually found and taken into custody by the LAPD on Tuesday for an undisclosed reason and then went missing after she was released that same day. Charles Walton III, Pondexter’s spokesperson, confirmed to the celebrity gossip site that she walked somewhere Downtown Los Angeles and hasn’t been seen since.

Walton and his team are still actively working with law enforcement to track down Pondexter.

Help us find Cappie Pondexter. She’s been missing since Monday. If you have any information contact me immediately please. Prayers are appreciated 🙏🏾 #Cappie #WNBA https://t.co/c4AJe3CuKW — Charles Walton III (@chuckywalton) October 8, 2020

The Chicago Sun-Times is reported that Pondexter is not missing, but was still in police custody and was released by the LAPD on Thursday (Oct.8) Los Angeles officials confirmed.

Per The Chicago Sun-Times:

She was taken into custody on Tuesday, according to a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

“She’s actually not missing any longer. She’s been released from jail a couple hours ago. … She was arrested for battery from a private person arrest,” the LAPD spokesman told the Chicago Sun-Times Thursday afternoon.

A police report and further details about the arrest weren’t immediately made available. Ricardo Santiago, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, also couldn’t provide any information about the arrest.

However, Santiago said Pondexter was scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a bench warrant hearing related to a misdemeanor arrest for public intoxication on Nov. 16, 2019. That case was filed on Jan. 10, Santiago said.

Prior to the LAPD releasing the report, friends, family, and WNBA players took to social media to express concern and are praying for her to be safely found and unharmed.

Please RT and make sure Cappie, a Chicago legend, is found safe. Bring her home. Prayers up 🙏🏾 If you know something or have seen something please help! https://t.co/UdMFQThe4H — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 8, 2020

A member of our WNBA family, Cappie Pondexter, is missing. It’s beyond upsetting and Amanda and I pray that she is safe and sound somewhere. If anyone has any information about Cappie’s whereabouts please contact the authorities. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/hpVSiMoZE6 pic.twitter.com/ZGSoclh7Xr — Elena Delle Donne (@De11eDonne) October 8, 2020

Cappie Pondexter was the no.2 pick in the 2006 WNBA draft and hooped for several teams before winning two WNBA championships the Phoenix Mercury. Pondexter was a seven-time All-Star and three-time All-WNBA First Teamer. She was retired from the WNBA in April 2019 after playing for 13 seasons in the league.

In an Instagram post announcing her retirement she revealed her mental health struggles:

“I know this is a sensitive time for a lot of us. And I know a lot of us are feeling like we can’t make it or we can’t go on. I know a lot of us are mentally frustrated or angry or are dealing with all kinds of things we never had to deal with because it’s in the house. So I’m very empathetic about that right now, and I think that my heart is the only place that I can come and that’s just being honest… it’s a really sensitive time [for me], I lost somebody from COVID, and to see the effect it has on the family, it’s like crazy to me, and I don’t know, I just want to make sure everybody’s good at the end of the day.”

We are happy to hear that she is safe and sound, but we hope she is doing mentally well and gets the help she needs.

Photo: Tim Clayton – Corbis / Getty

