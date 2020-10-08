CLOSE
Ewing Athletics Celebrates 25th Anniversary of AZ’s ‘Doe or Die’ With Limited Edition Collab

'Do or Die' is one of the most under-appreciated albums of the 90's...

From Bun B to Death Row to Onyx, Ewing Athletics has built a rep for continuously collaborating with Hip-Hop to release some pretty spiffy exclusives, and now one of the 90’s most underrated MC’s is about to go in on a joint venture with the brand that Patrick Ewing made a staple in New York City.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of his cult classic debut, Doe or Die, AZ will be teaming with Ewing Athletics to release a limited-edition SPORT LITE which will sport a colorway that pays homage to the album cover to AZ’s street classic album. In a press release the Brooklyn born MC explains why this latest move is an honor as far as he’s concerned.

“Getting fly was always a must for me,” says AZ. “Ever since my first pairs with no laces, I had a thirst for the freshest footwear. It sets the tone for the outfit, builds your confidence, and separates the official from the unofficial. Now Ewing Athletics is allowing me to bring my design to the table.”

OG Hip-Hoppers are more than familiar with AZ’s 90’s cuts such as “Sugar Hill” and his classic collaborations with the Queensbridge King, Nas like “Life’s A B*tch” and “Affirmative Action,” so many of us are ecstatic that he’s finally getting some recognition for the work he’s put in during Hip-Hop’s golden era.

Anyone interested in picking up a pair of the AZ x EWING SPORT LITE check out the EwingAtletics website tomorrow and don’t forget to peep AZ’s new album, Doe or Die 2 which is dropping sooner than you think.

Check out AZ looking at his product below and let us know if you’ll be picking up a pair tomorrow.

Ewing Athletics Celebrates 25th Anniversary of AZ’s ‘Doe or Die’ With Limited Edition Collab  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

