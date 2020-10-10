CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Colin Kaepernick Calls For Abolishment of Police Due To Roots In White Supremacy

"F*ck reform, reforms have done nothing to stop the actions that force us to #SayTheirNames."- Colin Kaepernick

Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers

Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty

Colin Kaepernick is once again speaking out for those in the community, this time he’s calling for the overall abolishment of police due to the system’s roots in white supremacy and racism.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

On Wednesday (Oct. 7) the former NFL star turned activist detailed his desire for the country, while also giving a clear idea of what true criminal justice reform looks like to him in his latest essay for LEVEL. Kaepernick points out the need for the system of policing to abolished, along with the eradication of the prison system noting the current U.S. police system has “roots in white supremacy and anti-Blackness.”

“It’s been four years since I first protested during “The Star-Spangled Banner.” At the time, my protest was tethered to my understanding that something was not right, Kaepernick wrote. “I saw the bodies of Black people left dead in the streets. I saw them left dead in their cars. I saw them left dead in their backyards. I saw Black death all around me at the hands of the police. I saw little to no accountability for police officers who had murdered them. It is not a matter of bad apples spoiling the bunch but interlocking systems that are rotten to their core.”

In the essay, which serves as a part of his new publishing series, “Abolition For The People” on the online platform, Kaepernick also states that the problem with policing in the U.S. is not about “reform” which many argue would be the more simple approach, pointing out the need for a complete overhaul because reforms “just don’t work.”

“F**k reform, reforms have done nothing to stop the actions that force us to #SayTheirNames. Despite the steady cascade of anti-Black violence across this country, I am hopeful we can build a future that imagines justice differently,” Kaepernick continued. “Abolition is the only way to secure a future beyond anti-Black institutions of social control, violence, and premature death. A future without the terror of policing and prisons. A future that prioritizes harm reduction, redemption, and public well-being in order to create a more just and humane world.”

Although Colin Kaepernick made his vision of what the total abolishment of the police process would like to him, he also added his plan to ensure public safety without police precincts existing, which includes diverting funds normally invested into those budgets to instead service the communities that need it most which include communities of color, the homeless and those who suffer from mental illness, along with providing access to education, job creation as well as “community-based methods of accountability.”

“This is a future that centers the needs of the people, a future that will make us safer, healthier, and truly free,” Kaepernick wrote.Check out the essay in its entirety here.

Colin Kaepernick Calls For Abolishment of Police Due To Roots In White Supremacy  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Kanye West Flaunts Write-In Votes, Launches “Vote Kanye”…

Some on Twitter are calling the Chicago superstar's campaign efforts disruptive to the upcoming presidential election.
10.10.20
Wisconsin Cop Won’t Face Charges In Mall Shooting…

Officer Joseph Mensah, who has shot and killed two others before Alvin Cole, was recommended to be fired by an…
10.09.20
New Poll Heaves Blame On Democrats & Trump…

With talks of a new stimulus bill eradicated from the conversation, a new poll heaves almost equal blame on President…
10.09.20
Unprecedented Or Unpresidential? Trump Says He Won’t Participate…

"I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate," Trump said during a Thursday phone interview on Fox…
10.09.20
25 items
Flies, Plexiglass & Pink Eye: All The Photos…

Mike Pence And Kamala Harris take part in the U.S. Vice Presidential debate at University of Utah in Salt Lake…
10.10.20
8 items
All The Ways Daniel Cameron Failed Breonna Taylor…

Daniel Cameron had the audacity to call Megan The Stallion's "SNL" performance "disgusting," after she called him out on the…
10.10.20
Ex-Cop Charged With George Floyd’s Murder Freed From…

Derek Chauvin was released from a maximum security facility after posting a $1 million bond
10.08.20
We Won’t Be Defined by a Painful Past…

One problem I know we can solve? Our representation in medical research. Black Americans and Latinos make up 30% of…
10.08.20
Trump Further Emboldens His Base After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Those who plan to vote for four more years of his antics have only grown louder and reinvigorated, especially on…
10.07.20
Coach Ron Rivera Opens Up About His Cancer…

"When you go through something like this, you need a support system. When you have the right type of people…
10.07.20
Close