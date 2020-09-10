CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Legendary F*** Ups: Here’s Why Lil Wayne Almost Changed His Iconic ‘F is for Phenomenal’ Lyric

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
CBS

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

If you’re a Lil Wayne fan–or even if you’re not–you probably already know that one of his most iconic (and hilarious) lines is, “Weezy F. Baby, and the F is for phenomenal.” It’s a fan favorite both because of Wayne’s history rapping what the “F” in”Weezy F Baby” stands for…and because of that fact that “phenomenal” clearly doesn’t start with an F.

Most people assumed that Wayne did this purposely, knowing how to spell phenomenal but saying the line anyway for comedic purposes. But as it turns out, it wasn’t intentional.

During a recent conversation on Andrew Barber’s Fake Shore Drive show, Lil Wayne’s longtime associate Cortez Bryant revealed that the famous line off of his 2009 song, “Yes,” was actually a mistake.

“The word starts with ‘ph,’ but he said ‘f,’ right?” Bryant says at the 19:11-mark. “He was like, ‘Oh sh-t, I gotta change that.’ We released it. We had an argument about that. He not understanding the concept about digital, and it’s gone now…We had pressed tons of CDs, but he didn’t realize he spelled it wrong, and I didn’t catch it.”

Bryant continued, explaining that Weezy was so serious about wanting to fix the error because he’s so passionate about his craft.

“Wayne is a perfectionist about that, using his words and prepositions in [the] correct way,” he continued. “He might misspell something on purpose for lyrical exercise and wordplay, but he’s really precise about his wordplay. He was really down, pissed, ‘F**k the whole mixtape’ just because of that one damn line.”

Check out the story for yourself down below:

Legendary F*** Ups: Here’s Why Lil Wayne Almost Changed His Iconic ‘F is for Phenomenal’ Lyric  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Horned Insurgent ‘QAnon Shaman’ Wants To Testify Against…

Raw Story is reporting that Chansley's lawyer, Albert Watkins, has let it be known that the insurrectionist from Arizona wants…
01.29.21
Game On?: A Simple Guide to What’s Going…

In the past few days, the buzz around GameStop, AMC, and Reddit has dominated the news cycle.  One might’ve noticed…
01.29.21
Brian Williams Trolls Twice Impeached Trump & Boot…

Brian Williams has jokes. Last night (Jan. 29), the MSNBC anchor and host of The 11th Hour "accidentally" shared a…
01.29.21
Ending Trump’s ‘Global Gag Rule’ Is A Step…

President Joe Biden Biden rescinded the Mexico City policy, also known as the “global gag rule,” which prevents non-governmental organizations…
01.29.21
Justice For Brittany Kittrell: Black Mother’s Suspicious In-Custody…

The recent in-custody death of Brittany Kittrell in North Carolina has prompted more questions than answers and reignited the debate…
01.29.21
Biden’s VA Must Have More Black Veterans In…

An open letter is calling on Joe Biden to ensure Black veterans' needs and concerns are finally prioritized after what…
01.28.21
Acting U.S. Capitol Police Apologizes For Lax Security…

The acting chief of the force has apologized for the lax security measures at the federal government building, telling lawmakers…
01.28.21
It’s Time For Our Leaders To Make Good…

As we continue to see the ravages of climate disasters, a failing health and economic system and the expansion of…
01.28.21
College Cheerleader Is Kicked Off Her Team For…

Talyn Jefferson said she wore the bonnet so that she didn't hit her teammates in the face with her braids.
01.27.21
What Would Tubman Want: Biden Administration To Expedite…

The Biden administration is looking to expedite getting abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the twenty-dollar bill. The decision to replace Andrew…
01.26.21
Close