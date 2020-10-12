The Law Office of Hasson D. Barnes, LLC

Business Description: REPRESENTING CLIENTS THROUGHOUT MARYLAND IN DIVERSE AREAS OF LAW

Business Website: hbarneslaw.com

Business Phone Number: (443) 423-0548

Business Address: 1330 Smith Ave #200, Baltimore, MD 21209

Different Regard

Business Description: Creating affordable luxury ready to wear clothing

Business Website: https://www.differentregard.com

Business Phone Number: (410) 225-3777

Business Address: 825 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201

MELT

Business Description: Home of the chicken cheese steak and shrimp

Business Website: https://www.meltbaltimore.com

Business Phone Number:(410) 597-8111

Business Address: 6325 Windsor Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD 21207

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [10-13-2020] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: