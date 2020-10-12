CLOSE
Southwest Airlines Attempted To Ban A Woman From Flying Due To Her Halter Top

Burbank Exteriors And Landmarks - 2020

Source: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Kayla Eubanks was met with an unpleasant surprise when she was told she was inappropriately dressed for her flight to Chicago with Southwest Airlines.

While attempting to leave New York City’s LaGuardia airport, Kayla was told by the gate agent that her black halter top did not meet the airline’s dress code. She documented the entire ordeal and shared it with her Twitter feed.

The 22-year-old told Buzzfeed news that she would typically travel in a t-shirt, but opted for the halter top because it was going to be 77 degrees in Chicago when she landed. In her video, you can hear Kayla asking for the policy that states her attire is inappropriate for the flight. Although the agent was unable to find it, the airline policy does state it can refuse passengers if they are “wearing clothes that are lewd, obscene or patently offensive.”

 

 

It is assumed that Kayla’s cleavage is what was considered lewd, obscene or patently offensive. While I don’t find her ensemble offensive, I do think that her look and confidence may have been distracting for others. That sounds more like a personal problem and less of an airline issue. The captain shared the same speculation when he said, “they’re hatin’ on you because you’re looking good.”

Kayla was met with her own personal victory when gate agent had the captain intervene. He offered her a shirt, which satisfied the Southwest Airlines staff. She boarded her flight and later received a refund and an apology from the airline. I think this experience is enough to make Kayla consider traveling with a hoodie or a jacket during her next flight. What do you think? Was this passenger dressed inappropriately?

Black Doctor Told To Cover Up ‘Revealing Outfit’ During Flight Isn’t Satisfied With American Airlines’ Apology

Black Woman Arrested After Complaining About Vomit On Daughter’s Seat On A Frontier Flight

Get It Together! Passengers Get Into A Fistfight On A Southwest Plane

Southwest Airlines Attempted To Ban A Woman From Flying Due To Her Halter Top  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

