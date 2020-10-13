CLOSE
J. Cole’s Dreamville Expands, Launches Content Studio Division

If this is the reason why we’re not getting a new J. Cole album, then we're definitely not mad at this.

Dreamville is more than just a record label. Thanks to the forward vision of founders J. Cole and Ibrahim Hamad, it’s now expanded into a multi-disciplinary media company and a content studio. 

As reported by Variety, Dreamville Ventures, the cross-verticle division, is led by Damien Scott as president and Candace Rodney as executive vice president. Rodney is also doubling as president of Dreamville Studios, the content studio that will develop original and co-produced content. Together, the talented creatives will manage the day-to-day operations of the divisions and develop initiatives across music, entertainment, apparel, and live events.  

“Dreamville has always been a mom-and-pop operation with grand ambitions and ideas that extend far beyond music,” J. Cole said in a statement. “The hiring of Damien and Candace not only expands our family business with two of the smartest and most capable executives in the industry, but allows us to take a massive leap towards turning those big ideas into reality.”

Co-founder Hamad added: “Dreamville is a brand we built from the ground up and the appointments of Damien and Candace allows us to take the company to levels we’ve always dreamed of while keeping our core values and beliefs at the forefront of our expansion.” 

Scott served as editor-in-chief and vice president of content and development at Complex Media and helped launch ComplexCon festival.   

Rodney is a seasoned executive who served as senior vice president at Wilmore Films and held positions at Sony Pictures Television, Lionsgate Television, and Creative Artists Agency.

Suffice it to say, these two will be a force to reckon with in the coming months. Congrats!

