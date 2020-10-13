EXCLUSIVE: Tasha Cobbs Joins Erica Campbell & GRIFF For A Live Chat About Her New Album, ‘Royalty’ [VIDEO]

Radio One Exclusives
| 10.13.20
Dismiss
Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell recently caught up with Tasha Cobbs Leonard to discuss her new album Royalty, family life and much more, also taking questions from fans. If you missed it, press play up top!

DON’T MISS…

Listen: Tasha Cobbs Leonard Debuts “In Spite Of Me” Single Featuring Ciara

All The Times Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Kierra Sheard Collaborated On Praise Music

ASCAP 2017 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Arrivals

Couples We Love: Kenneth & Tasha Cobbs Leonard Over The Years [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Couples We Love: Kenneth & Tasha Cobbs Leonard Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Couples We Love: Kenneth & Tasha Cobbs Leonard Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Couples We Love: Kenneth & Tasha Cobbs Leonard Over The Years [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_122812" align="alignnone" width="535"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Tasha Cobbs Leonard met her husband Kenneth Leonard in 2009 at church. The lovely couple dated for several years and then tied the knot on March 3rd, 2017. Since that day the two continue to make beautiful music together and raise a family. Check out some photos below of the couple over the years!

EXCLUSIVE: Tasha Cobbs Joins Erica Campbell & GRIFF For A Live Chat About Her New Album, ‘Royalty’ [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Never Forget: Myra Selby Is The Black Woman…

President Obama's nomination of Myra Selby to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in early 2016 was blocked by Republicans,…
10.14.20
Video Shows Pennsylvania ‘Karen’ Call Lt. Governor’s Brazilian-Born…

Gisele Barreto Fetterman's video shows that while Karens may have fallen out of the daily news cycle, they are still…
10.14.20
All Eyes On Kamala Harris As Amy Coney…

Kamala Harris will likely find herself walking a tightrope of sorts during her questioning of Amy Coney Barrett at the…
10.12.20
How Long Will Election Night Actually Take To…

If you think the presidential election will be decided before your bedtime on Nov. 3rd, you might be in for…
10.12.20
Kanye West Flaunts Write-In Votes, Launches “Vote Kanye”…

Some on Twitter are calling the Chicago superstar's campaign efforts disruptive to the upcoming presidential election.
10.10.20
Wisconsin Cop Won’t Face Charges In Mall Shooting…

Officer Joseph Mensah, who has shot and killed two others before Alvin Cole, was recommended to be fired by an…
10.09.20
New Poll Heaves Blame On Democrats & Trump…

With talks of a new stimulus bill eradicated from the conversation, a new poll heaves almost equal blame on President…
10.09.20
Unprecedented Or Unpresidential? Trump Says He Won’t Participate…

"I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate," Trump said during a Thursday phone interview on Fox…
10.09.20
25 items
Flies, Plexiglass & Pink Eye: All The Photos…

Mike Pence And Kamala Harris take part in the U.S. Vice Presidential debate at University of Utah in Salt Lake…
10.10.20
8 items
All The Ways Daniel Cameron Failed Breonna Taylor…

Daniel Cameron had the audacity to call Megan The Stallion's "SNL" performance "disgusting," after she called him out on the…
10.10.20
Close