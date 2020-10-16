CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 16, 2020: Obama Hits The Road — Jobless Claims Rise — Ice Cube Faces Backlash

1. Democrats Not-So-Secret Weapon Hits The Road for Biden-Harris

What You Need To Know:

With 18 days to go before November 3, changes in political campaigns are taking place every day, if not every hour, especially in the age of the coronavirus.

2. Postal Service Settles Lawsuit to Reverse Service Changes

What You Need To Know:

With just over two weeks left before the November 3 election, the U.S. Postal Service has agreed to reverse changes that have slowed mail delivery to Americans nationwide.

3. Coronavirus Update: Number of Jobless Claims Rises from Previous Week, Showing Reversal of Recovery

What You Need To Know:

Jobless claims rose higher last week, with 898,000 Americans filing for unemployment benefits, according to data from the Department of Labor.

4. Ice Cube Becomes the Latest Celebrity to Face Backlash After Working with Trump Administration

What You Need To Know:

Actor and former member of the rap group N.W.A., Ice Cube, is doing his part to be politically active this election season and many are not too happy about it. 

5. McDonald’s Clout Chase With Travis Scott Boosts Sales

What You Need To Know:

Demand for the Travis Scott meal gave a major boost to McDonald’s (MCD -0.61%) third quarter sales.

