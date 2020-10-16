Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Votes For Ronald Reagan In This Years Election, Says He Can’t Support Trump or Biden

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has encouraged all residents to use their voices and vote! Of course, this means he should also practice what he preaches and vote as well but Gov. Hogan just couldn’t bring himself to vote for either President Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

For the 2020 election, Gov. Hogan decided to write-in his vote for the late President, Ronald Reagan. Even though he is a republican, Gov. Hogan has spent time on this choice and says he just can’t support either candidate this year. But this isn’t his first write-in vote, in 2016 Hogan, voted for his late father, Larry Hogan Sr., instead of supporting Trump or then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Gov. Hogan called Reagan “my hero in politics” and also shared with The Washington Post “I know it’s simply symbolic. It’s not going to change the outcome in my state. But I thought it was important to just cast a vote that showed the kind of person I’d like to see in office”. Hogan has been a strong critic of Trump. He was among four sitting Republican governors who did not endorse the push to confirm Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett before the election.

Larry Hogan is keeping the pandemic as a priority for Maryland, which he was highly disappointed in the handling that the current administration has done. Hogan hopes that soon our government won’t just be “politics as usual” and real change will happen for the betterment of our country.

